Record yield of 23 maunds of Aus paddy per bigha of land in Bhola 

There has been a record yield of BRRI Hybrid-7 variety of Aus paddy with some 23 maunds of paddy being harvested per bigha of land.



The Ministry of Agriculture confirmed this on Wednesday, after a demonstration plot was harvested in Charmansha village of Rajapur union in Bhola.

Citing the Department of Agricultural Extension in Bhola, the ministry said that on 3 May, Hybrid-7 seedlings were sown on eight hectares of land belonging to M Yanur Rahman Biplob, a Charmahansa village farmer.

After a 110 days, on 28 July the yield stood at almost seven tons of paddy per hectare of land (23 maunds per bigha) equalling around 4.60 tons of rice per hectare.

The raw paddy sold for Tk750 per maund. The production cost per hectare was Tk60,000. Minus the cost of production, the farmer was able to make a profit of Tk70,000.

The farmer will be able to make an estimated profit of Tk5,70,000 from the production on eight hectares of land.

For the current Aus 2021 – 22 season, free BRRI hybrid-7 variety seeds were distributed among farmers in Bhola and the variety was cultivated on 198 hectares of land.

"The BRRI hybrid-7 yield is heartening and we will take steps to increase the cultivation of this variety," said Director General of DAE Md Asadullah.

Director-General of Bangladesh Rice Research Institute (BRRI), Dr Md Shahjahan Kabir, said "The BRRI Hybrid–7 has a higher yield than other varieties in the Aus season. We will be sure to supply this variety to all farmers in the future through the Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC)."

