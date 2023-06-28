Record Tk4.6 crore collected in tolls from Padma Bridge in 24 hours

TBS Report
28 June, 2023, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 28 June, 2023, 12:11 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

A record amount of Tk46,053,300 has been collected in tolls from Padma Brdige in the last 24 hours, Padma Bridge Site Office Additional Director Amirul Islam Chowdhury said today.

"This amount of toll was collected between 12am on Tuesday to 12am on Wednesday. A total of 43,137 vehicles crossed both ends of the bridge in 24 hours," the official told The Business Standard on Wednesday (28 June). 

Tk26,953,950 was collected from the Mawa end and Tk19,099,350 from the Jazira end of the megastructure.

Before this, Tk41,939,650 was the highest amount collected in tolls from the bridge. 

Padma Bridge Site Office Additional Director Amirul Islam Chowdhury also said that since the start of traffic on the Padma bridge till Tuesday (27 June), a total of  Tk8,097,840,250 have been collected in tolls and a total of 5,771,788 vehicles have crossed the bridge, 

