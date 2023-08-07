Record rainfall paralyzes Ctg city life as two-third areas inundated

The heavy downpour for last five consecutive days collapsed the civic life causing immense suffering for Chattogram city dwellers as the two-third areas in port city went under knee deep water.

Patenga Meteorological Office recorded 306 millimetres of rainfall during the last 24 hours ending 6 pm today and 698.7 millimetres rainfall in last five days causing serious disruptions to civic life and port and businesses activities in the city.

All rivers, canals and drains were filled to the brim of floodwater caused by the torrential rainfall coupled with full tide water.

Low-lying areas including Chawkbazar, Bakalia, Sholakbahar, Agrabad, Halisahar, Muradpur, Bohaddarhat, Kapasgola, Parbartak Intersection, KB Aman Ali Road, DC Road, Chandgaon, Sholashahar Gate No. 2, East Nasirabad and Dewanbazar areas were inundated in nearly knee-to-waist-deep water.

On the other hand, Chattogram District Administration evacuated around 700 families to shelter centers from risky hill slopes in the city fearing landslide, said Abul Bashar Md Fakuruzzaman, Deputy Commissioner of Chattogram.

Meanwhile, over 62 unions of the district including five in Fatikchari, five in Rangunia, three in Anwara, five in Patiya, four in Satkania, three in Lohagara, four in Banshkhali, three in Chandanaish and seven in Hathazari upazila were affected due to flooding, according to local sources and district administration.

Most of the commuters in the areas were seen walking through filthy water overflowing from the roadside drains.

Not only the roads but also all educational institutions, houses, shops, mosques, temples and parks are reeling from huge deluge.

The heavy downpour which began on August 2 and continued till filling this report caused massive water-logging.

Sufferings of the city residents know no bounds when bulk of the city areas went under knee to waist deep water for unprecedented heavy downpour throughout the day.

One of the largest business hubs in the country, Khatunganj-Chaktai, was severely affected by the rain and tidal waters as more than 5,000 business establishments in the area were submerged and daily essential commodities inside the warehouses were damaged, Sayed Sagir Ahmed, President of Khatungonj Babsayee Association told BSS.

Witnesses said that many areas went under knee-deep water during the rainfall and residences and business establishments in some low laying areas were submerged by rainwater.

The Met office also forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in next twenty-four hours in Chattogram region.

The torrential downpour forced Chattogram Port to suspend loading and unloading activities at the outer anchorage of the port this morning.

Officials of the Chattogram Port Authority said overall operational activities of the country's prime seaport remained uninterrupted but unloading of bulk-cargoes from the ships was partially hampered during the raining while operational activities in containers handling remained as usual during heavy shower.

Chattogram Shah Amanat International Airport sources said a few flights could not land in the airport while some others were delayed to fly because of heavy downpours.

Fire Service, Chattogram Metropolitan and district police control room sources said they have not received any information of rain related accidents including hill or mud collapse that often caused human casualty.