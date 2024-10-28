Record low 4.75% ADP implementation in Jul-Sep amid political unrest

The Annual Development Programme (ADP) registered a record low 4.75% implementation in the first three months of the current fiscal year, amid political unrest plaguing the country.

According to data from the Implementation Monitoring and Evaluation Department (IMED) released today (28 October), Tk13,215 crore was spent during the period against the Tk2.78 lakh crore ADP allocation.

This rate marks the lowest ADP implementation recorded to date, based on IMED data available since FY 2010-11, where implementation in previous years ranged between 8-10% for the same period.

IMED officials attribute the slower ADP implementation rate at the beginning of the fiscal year to project teams focusing on preparatory tasks.

Additionally, they said political unrest, including the anti-discrimination student movement in July, and the administrative instability in August following the former prime minister's resignation further hindered development activities.

Dr Yunus' appointment as chief advisor of the interim government came in the same period.

Certain foreign-funded projects also experienced setbacks as foreign consultants, contractor representatives, and workers left project sites, affecting project continuity.

According to IMED officials, the government is prioritising the disbursement of funds to critical projects further impacting the overall ADP implementation rate.

Plans to extend the deadline and increase costs for some projects are also on hold, contributing to the delayed implementation.

IMED Secretary Abul Kashem Md Mohiuddin explained that the new government's review of projects to determine priorities is leading to potential reductions and a slower ADP implementation pace.