Reconstruction of damaged roads in Ctg to cost around Tk59 crore

At least 15 upazilas in Chattogram have been inundated due to the incessant rain and onrush of water from the hill. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

In the wake of heavy rainfall lasting a week, significant damage has been inflicted upon the roads and sidewalks in Chattogram city.

It is anticipated that a staggering sum of Tk59 crore will be necessary to undertake the required repairs, confirmed Mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, while inspecting the aftermath of the flooding on Friday.

The unprecedented rain, which has been described as the most substantial in three decades, led to flooding that disrupted the normal flow of the city's communication system.

According to a survey conducted by Chattogram City Corporation (CCC), approximately 50.70 km of roads, 2.199 km of drains, and 1.993 km of footpaths have been damaged due to flooding.

Noting that the repair work has already begun, the mayor expressed optimism regarding the ongoing repair efforts and projected that the road communication system within the city could be restored to normalcy within a month.

He also called upon the members of the city's affluent class to stand in solidarity with those affected by the damages.

Acknowledging the inconvenience caused by the destruction of one of the two ferries during the renovation of the Kalurghat Bridge, Mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury promptly issued an order to the Roads and Public Ways Department.

The directive stipulates the immediate commencement of construction of an additional ferry to mitigate the disruption and inconvenience caused to the public, as per a press release issued by the mayor's office.