Reconsider facilities to India if transboundary water isn't distributed equally: experts urge govt

Bangladesh should reconsider the facilities it provides India, including transit, if it doesn't get a fair share of transboundary waters, experts said today (23 June).

Speaking at the virtual discussion titled "Bangladesh-India Water Distribution: Experiences, Fears and Expectations", Political Scientist Prof Ali Riaz said, "Water is not a matter to be taken lightly for Bangladesh. It is related to our existence. Water is related to national security."

Dr Mohammad Khaqueuzzaman, professor of Geology at the Department of Environmental, Geographical, and Geological Sciences (EGGS) in the Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania, said water should be brought to the centre of diplomacy.

"If we don't get our fair share of water, we will have to stop the facilities offered to India, including transit."

Professor Asif Nazrul, a law professor at Dhaka University, highlighted India's reluctance over the Teesta issue.

"The Teesta agreement is not happening because of the Indian government. Although it is said that the agreement is stuck due to the reluctance of the West Bengal government, the reality is that in India, such state-level agreements are done under the central government."

He said even in the highest-level meetings of the two countries, issues like the Teesta Agreement were not part of the main agenda.

He also said Bangladesh did not get the expected water from the Ganga river as per the agreement.

In this context, Professor Asif termed the recent databases of the Joint River Commission unreliable and questionable.

At the webinar, water resources management expert Professor Ainun Nishat termed the Joint River Commission almost dead.

"I am ashamed of India's proposal to conserve water in the Bangladesh part of Teesta. It is said that the technical committee of India will come to Bangladesh and talk about it. But Bangladesh does not have the opportunity to conserve such water."

Nishat said the more dependence on India increases, the weaker Bangladesh will become in political negotiations with the country.