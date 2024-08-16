Reclaim the night: Hundreds gather near Raju Memorial demanding justice for rape cases

TBS Report
16 August, 2024, 11:50 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2024, 11:59 pm

Reclaim the night: Hundreds gather near Raju Memorial demanding justice for rape cases

They also protested the recent rape of Dr Moumita Debnath at R G Kar Hospital in Kolkata under the banner of 'Women Reclaim the Night'

Hundreds of women gathered near the Raju Memorial Sculpture at Dhaka University on Friday (16 August). Photo: TBS
Hundreds of women today (16 August) gathered near the Raju Memorial Sculpture at Dhaka University demanding fair investigation and justice in all rape cases, including the cases of Tonu and Munia.

Photo: TBS
They also protested the recent rape of Dr Moumita Debnath at R G Kar Hospital in Kolkata under the banner of "Women Reclaim the Night".

They were seen holding banners with messages like "We want justice, Dhaka to Kolkata," "Yes Means Yes, No Means No," "Arrest Munia's Killer Tanvir," "Rage Against Rape," and more.

Photo: TBS
"From Tonu in Bangladesh to Moumita in Kolkata, we want the safety of all girls. We have made a mass uprising successful. We can also ensure our own safety," one of the protesters said while addressing the gathering.

The protesters have announced that they will shortly start a procession as part of their programme.

