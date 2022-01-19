Reasons why we thank you

Two years is just a tick in the timeline of a newspaper, and yet it is long enough to bring a change to the industry. The Business Standard has just proved that.

We have told the story just as it should be. We have explained with the best of our ability. We have made the stories alive with our graphics. And the readers have just loved it. We thank them for their fine judgement and depth of understanding.

Today other media are following us. We feel proud that TBS has set a new trend in motion that is now everybody's aspiration.

The pandemic had been hard on us as it was on everybody else. Many of us including those in our organisation have lost their dear ones. Our deep condolences for them. The only answer to this devastating pandemic is to emerge stronger, all of us, together, and be victorious.

We promise we will launch our journey in the third year with more creativity and ideas for that goal.