Rear Admiral Sohail new Chairman of the Ctg port

Rear Admiral Mohammad Sohail has been appointed the new chairman of the Chattogram Port Authority (CPA).

To this end, the Ministry of Public Administration yesterday issued a circular and said it will come into effect immediately.

Sohail, the present Chairman of the Payra Port Authority, is replacing Rear Admiral M Shahjahan, who has been sent back to the Navy, the circular said.

Mohammed Sohail was commissioned in the Executive Branch of the Bangladesh Navy on 1 January 1988. In his long service life, he held various important posts in the ships, bases and headquarters of the Bangladesh Navy. Moreover, he won the NUP Medal of the Navy by participating in various professional trainings at home and abroad with utmost achievement.

He was awarded the National Integrity Medal and the Naval Chief's Medal of Appreciation for his outstanding service and contributions.

The Rear Admiral served as the Faculty (Directing Staff and Senior Instructor) of the Defence Services Command and Staff College (DSCSC). He served as the Legal and Media Wing Director of the Elite Force RAB. He was awarded the President Police Medal (PPM) for his outstanding contribution.

He also served as Colonel GS in the Counter Terrorism and Intelligence Bureau (CTIB) and the Internal Affairs Bureau (IAB) at the DGFI Headquarters.

Meanwhile, Rear Admiral Golam Sadeq has been made the new Chairman of the Payra Port Authority, the circular added.