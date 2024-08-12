Rear Admiral SM Moniruzzaman takes charge as chairman of Chittagong Port Authority

Rear Admiral SM Moniruzzaman has taken charge as Chairman of the Chittagong Port Authority (CPA) today (12 August).

He officially assumed the position today, succeeding Rear Admiral Mohammad Sohail as the head of the country's premier seaport authority.

According to a press release from the CPA, Rear Admiral Moniruzzaman hails from the Kushtia district.

He completed his higher secondary education with distinction at Comilla Cadet College in 1987. Joining the Bangladesh Navy as an officer cadet in 1988, he was commissioned into the executive branch in 1990.

Before his latest appointment, Rear Admiral Moniruzzaman served as the managing director of the Bangladesh Shipping Corporation.

SM Moniruzzaman's previous roles include serving as the managing director of Dockyard and Engineering Works Ltd in Narayanganj prior to his tenure at the Bangladesh Shipping Corporation.