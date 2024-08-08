Rear Admiral SM Moniruzzaman appointed new chairman of Chattogram Port Authority

Rear Admiral SM Moniruzzaman has been appointed as the new Chairman of the Chattogram Port Authority.

He will succeed the current chairman, Rear Admiral M Sohail.

The transfer order was issued in a notification signed by Commodore AKM Afzal Hossain on behalf of the Bangladesh Navy yesterday (7 August).

Prior to this appointment, SM Moniruzzaman served as the managing director (MD) of the Bangladesh Shipping Corporation.

According to the notification, SM Moniruzzaman is scheduled to assume his duties as the chairman of the Chattogram Port Authority on 11 August.

Before joining the Bangladesh Shipping Corporation as managing director, he served as the managing director of Dockyard and Engineering Works Limited in Narayanganj.