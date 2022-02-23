Rear Admiral SM Abul Kalam Azad next High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Maldives

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 February, 2022, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2022, 02:51 pm

Related News

Rear Admiral SM Abul Kalam Azad next High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Maldives

TBS Report
23 February, 2022, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2022, 02:51 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Government has appointed Rear Admiral SM Abul Kalam Azad, NGP, ndc, psc as the next High Commissioner of Bangladesh to the Republic of Maldives.

The news of his appointment was confirmed in a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday.

Rear Admiral Abul Kalam Azad was commissioned in the Bangladesh Navy on 01 July 1987. 

In his long and distinguished career, he has served in various staff, instructional and command appointments at different levels. 

He received the prestigious "Nou Gaurab Padak" for his professional excellence and exceptional service in the Bangladesh Navy. 

He also served as the commander of the Bangladesh Navy Fleet before joining the foreign ministry.

Rear Admiral Azad is happily married to Naomee Nahreen and blessed with a son and a daughter.

Top News

Bangladesh-Maldives / Rear Admiral SM Abul Kalam Azad

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Such comments are inappropriate on a public forum

Such comments are inappropriate on a public forum

2h | Panorama
There is a national park situated inside the capital city of Nairobi, which is so surreal because you have this huge landmass full of wild animals but you can still see tall buildings nearby. Photo: Collected

8 reasons Kenya should be on every Bangladeshi traveller’s bucket list

3h | Explorer
Professor Mustafizur Rahman. Illustration: TBS

Sri Lanka has been dependent on China, our sources are diversified

3h | Panorama
A 70 percent stake of The Hambantota port in Sri Lanka has been leased to China for 99 years Photo_ Bloomberg

What does the world think?

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Gangubai's family demands stay on Gangubai Kathiawadi's release

Gangubai's family demands stay on Gangubai Kathiawadi's release

16h | Videos
Govt to vaccinate one crore in a day

Govt to vaccinate one crore in a day

18h | Videos
Ways to recognise counterfeit money

Ways to recognise counterfeit money

18h | Videos
Huge data leak at Swiss bank

Huge data leak at Swiss bank

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

2
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

3
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

4
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

5
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

6
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Banking

BB allows financial institutions, govt entities to enter MFS business