Rear Admiral SM Abul Kalam Azad next High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Maldives

The Government has appointed Rear Admiral SM Abul Kalam Azad, NGP, ndc, psc as the next High Commissioner of Bangladesh to the Republic of Maldives.

The news of his appointment was confirmed in a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday.

Rear Admiral Abul Kalam Azad was commissioned in the Bangladesh Navy on 01 July 1987.

In his long and distinguished career, he has served in various staff, instructional and command appointments at different levels.

He received the prestigious "Nou Gaurab Padak" for his professional excellence and exceptional service in the Bangladesh Navy.

He also served as the commander of the Bangladesh Navy Fleet before joining the foreign ministry.

Rear Admiral Azad is happily married to Naomee Nahreen and blessed with a son and a daughter.