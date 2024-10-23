Reactor assembly completed at first power unit of Rooppur nuclear plant

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 October, 2024, 09:40 am
Last modified: 23 October, 2024, 01:57 pm

Related News

Reactor assembly completed at first power unit of Rooppur nuclear plant

Rosatom said the next step is to hold hydraulic tests to check the reactor unit equipment operability

TBS Report
23 October, 2024, 09:40 am
Last modified: 23 October, 2024, 01:57 pm
Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant. Photo: Md Tajul Islam/TBS
Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant. Photo: Md Tajul Islam/TBS

Assembly of the reactor has been completed in the first power unit of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant. 

In a press release issued yesterday (22 October), Rosatom's Engineering Division said the reactor assembly process comprised the installation of internals, such as a shaft and an enclosure, loading of fuel element simulators, mounting of the protecting tubes unit and the upper block, and installation of sensors of the startup measuring system. 

The next step is to hold hydraulic tests to check the reactor unit equipment operability, Rosatom added.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The Rooppur plant, which is located 160 kilometres away from Dhaka, features two Russian VVER-1200 reactors. 

The government signed a $12.65 billion general contract (GC) in 2015 with Moscow for building the nuclear power plant.

Bangladesh signed a credit agreement with Russia to obtain $11.385 billion credit for RNPP in July 2016. The credit covers 90% of the project cost.

The Ministry of Science and Technology recently said the first unit of the plant may come into operation in July 2024 and the second unit in July 2025.

Once the two units become operational, the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant will be capable of generating 2,400 MW of power. The first unit has reached over 90% completion in terms of physical and structural work, while the second unit has progressed to about 70% completion.

According to the World Nuclear Association website, the countries using nuclear energy include the US, China, France, Russia, South Korea, Canada, Ukraine, Germany, Japan, Spain, Sweden, Belgium, UK, India, Czech Republic, Finland, Switzerland, Bulgaria, Pakistan, Hungary, Slovakia, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, Romania, Argentina, United Arab Emirates, Belarus, Slovenia, the Netherlands, Iran and Armenia.

Top News

Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant / Bangladesh / Power Plant

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The striking R1M superbike, featuring a full carbon-fibre body, that truly stole the show as enthusiasts flocked to Yamaha’s stall, making it a vibrant hub of activity throughout the event. PHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

Bikes dominate, EVs rise: A look back at the 7th Chattogram Motor Fest

1d | Wheels
Tetra has been awarded the Silver Medal in the Governance, Institutions, and Social Enterprise category at the International Water Association (IWA)’s prestigious Project Innovation Awards. Photos: Courtesy

Tetra: A climate-friendly solution to ensure safe drinking water

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Laptop accessories you didn’t know you needed

3d | Brands
'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

4d | Features

More Videos from TBS

What Consumer Directorate says about egg syndicates?

What Consumer Directorate says about egg syndicates?

14m | Videos
Safieddin was killed three weeks ago: IDF

Safieddin was killed three weeks ago: IDF

1h | Videos
Will the Russia-Ukraine war end if Trump becomes president?

Will the Russia-Ukraine war end if Trump becomes president?

2h | Videos
‘Resignation of the President is possible due to popular demand, even if it is not constitutional’

‘Resignation of the President is possible due to popular demand, even if it is not constitutional’

3h | Videos