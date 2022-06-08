Re-excavation of old Buriganga channel to start this month: Taposh 

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
08 June, 2022, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 08 June, 2022, 05:28 pm

Related News

Re-excavation of old Buriganga channel to start this month: Taposh 

TBS Report 
08 June, 2022, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 08 June, 2022, 05:28 pm
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh has expressed his determination to start re-excavation work of the old Buriganga channel this month. 

"The tender for old Buriganga re-excavation activities is in the final stage of completion. We will remove all kinds of occupation from here including huge factories or individual encroachment and determine the boundaries of the old channel before starting re-excavation," he told the media Wednesday (8 June) after visiting Companyghat sluice gate. 

Responding to a question from reporters on whether there was any obstacle in evicting the influential occupants from the channel, Taposh denied it and said DSCC did not back down from demolishing illegal installations. 

"We have so far cleared about 6 and a half acres of land. As you can see, the mouth of the canal was reduced to 8 feet by occupying the place, whereas it was 100 feet before. We have vacated them. We also demolished the illegally constructed ten-storied building. So when we start, hopefully there will be no obstructions here as well. " 

Among others, Dhaka-9 MP Saber Hossain Chowdhury, DSCC Chief Executive Officer Farid Ahmed, Chief Waste Management Officer Air Commodore Sitwat Naeem, Chief Engineer Saleh Ahmed, Secretary Akramuzzaman, Acting Chief Health Officer Dr Fazle Shamsul Kabir, Chief Property Officer Russell Sabrin, Chief Revenue Officer Ariful Haque, Supervising Engineer Md Khairul Baker, concerned Regional Executive Officers and Councilors were present.

Top News

Buriganga channel / Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh / DSCC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Karin Sinniger holds the world record for scuba diving in the most countries, 180 to date. Photo: Courtesy

For the love of the oceans: Karin Sinniger’s decades-long journey in scuba diving

9h | Panorama
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Foxconn, the trading name of Hon Hai Precision Industry, is seen on top of the company&#039;s building in Taipei, Taiwan March 30, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

Foxconn's EV push takes it back to the future

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘Investment difficult without easing up the legal infrastructure’

1d | Panorama
General lighting, also known as ambient lighting, provides an area with overall, non-specific illumination, with a comfortable level of brightness. Photo: AR Sadia Alam

Let there be light: Conducive lighting for commercial spaces

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar: Will the “robot referees” decide to offside?

FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar: Will the “robot referees” decide to offside?

40m | Videos
Amber Heard receives marriage proposal from Saudi man

Amber Heard receives marriage proposal from Saudi man

3h | Videos
Padma Bridge, another name of tourism

Padma Bridge, another name of tourism

3h | Videos
TBS Face to Face: Budget expectation and challenges

TBS Face to Face: Budget expectation and challenges

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

2
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

3
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

49 killed, over 200 injured, Chattogram container depot fire yet to be put out

4
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

When visas are dearer than fully funded admissions

5
Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages
Splash

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages

6
Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata
Splash

Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata