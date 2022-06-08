Re-excavation of old Buriganga channel to start this month: Taposh 

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh has expressed his determination to start re-excavation work of the old Buriganga channel this month.

"The tender for old Buriganga re-excavation activities is in the final stage of completion. We will remove all kinds of occupation from here including huge factories or individual encroachment and determine the boundaries of the old channel before starting re-excavation," he told the media Wednesday (8 June) after visiting Companyghat sluice gate.

Responding to a question from reporters on whether there was any obstacle in evicting the influential occupants from the channel, Taposh denied it and said DSCC did not back down from demolishing illegal installations.

"We have so far cleared about 6 and a half acres of land. As you can see, the mouth of the canal was reduced to 8 feet by occupying the place, whereas it was 100 feet before. We have vacated them. We also demolished the illegally constructed ten-storied building. So when we start, hopefully there will be no obstructions here as well. "

Among others, Dhaka-9 MP Saber Hossain Chowdhury, DSCC Chief Executive Officer Farid Ahmed, Chief Waste Management Officer Air Commodore Sitwat Naeem, Chief Engineer Saleh Ahmed, Secretary Akramuzzaman, Acting Chief Health Officer Dr Fazle Shamsul Kabir, Chief Property Officer Russell Sabrin, Chief Revenue Officer Ariful Haque, Supervising Engineer Md Khairul Baker, concerned Regional Executive Officers and Councilors were present.