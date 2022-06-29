Re-excavation of Old Buriganga channel to move forward according to CS Map: Mayor Taposh

The re-excavation work of the Old channel of the Buriganga river will proceed in accordance with the CS Map, Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Fazle Nur Taposh said on Tuesday.

He was speaking to the reporters after officially inaugurating the re-excavation works today.

LGRD Minister Tazul Islam was also present at the occasion.

According to DSCC documents, the project will end within 14 February 2023.

The estimated cost of the project is Tk 7,49,48,207.92.

Earlier a consultancy firm was appointed for the project.

The name of the firm is Orient Trading & Builders Ltd. - Sonar Bangla Navigation JV.

DSCC authorities will also repair the sluice gates keeping the increased water flow during the monsoon season in mind.

The mayor believes that waterlogging in Lalbagh, Hazaribagh, Dhanmondi and Kamrangirchar areas will be removed upon completion of the project.

DSCC will also build a tourist zone by the Buriganga as part of the project.

Moreover, a new road on both sides of the old channel, separate lanes for cycles and a bridge will be constructed.

Besides, DSCC authorities are up for massive tree plantations in the area.