Re-excavation of Old Buriganga channel to move forward according to CS Map: Mayor Taposh

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 June, 2022, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2022, 02:33 pm

Related News

Re-excavation of Old Buriganga channel to move forward according to CS Map: Mayor Taposh

TBS Report
29 June, 2022, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2022, 02:33 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

The re-excavation work of the Old channel of the Buriganga river will proceed in accordance with the CS Map, Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Fazle Nur Taposh said on Tuesday.

He was speaking to the reporters after officially inaugurating the re-excavation works today.

LGRD Minister Tazul Islam was also present at the occasion.

According to DSCC documents, the project will end within 14 February 2023.

The estimated cost of the project is  Tk 7,49,48,207.92.

Earlier a consultancy firm was appointed for the project.

The name of the firm is  Orient Trading & Builders Ltd. - Sonar Bangla Navigation JV.

DSCC authorities will also repair the sluice gates keeping the increased water flow during the monsoon season in mind.

The mayor believes that waterlogging in Lalbagh, Hazaribagh, Dhanmondi and Kamrangirchar areas will be removed upon completion of the project.

DSCC will also build a tourist zone by the Buriganga as part of the project.

Moreover, a new road on both sides of the old channel, separate lanes for cycles and a bridge will be constructed.

Besides, DSCC authorities are up for massive tree plantations in the area.

DSCC Mayor Taposh / Old Buriganga Canal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mahathir accused financial titans of seeking to reverse decades of economic development that propelled tens of millions into the middle class. Photo: Bloomberg

George Soros, Mahathir and the legacy of 1997

27m | Panorama
If Bangladesh produces and exports high-value-added MMF products right now, we can increase our total export by around 25% in value. Photo: Mumit M

Time ripe for Bangladesh RMG sector to focus more on man-made fibres

3h | Panorama
Human Library Bangladesh has organised so far nine sessions; eight have been held in different parts of Dhaka and one in Khulna. Photo: Courtesy

Human Library Bangladesh: Where the halls come alive with human voices

5h | Panorama
Abortion is a part of healthcare. Photo: Bloomberg

Abortion is healthcare and women’s rights are human rights

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Archeological artefacts getting ruined locked in store room

Archeological artefacts getting ruined locked in store room

3h | Videos
Photo: TBS

WB to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next 5yrs

5h | Videos
Why teachers are being humiliated again and again?

Why teachers are being humiliated again and again?

17h | Videos
After Bangabandhu Bridge, will Padma Bridge change economy again?

After Bangabandhu Bridge, will Padma Bridge change economy again?

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Motorcycles banned on Padma Bridge 

3
Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2
Bangladesh

Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2

4
Photo: Courtesy
Corporates

Gree AC being used in all parts of Padma Bridge project

5
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Gains from Padma Bridge to cross $10b, hope experts

6
Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy
Habitat

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture