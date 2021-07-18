RCC to launch ward-level vaccination programme soon: Liton

Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) is going to launch a registration and inoculation programme in all its 30 wards simultaneously from July 26 next aimed at infusing dynamism into its activities.

"We will start registration at ward councilors' offices or any other suitable places free of cost for expediting the vaccination programme," said Rajshahi Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton.

He came up with the observation while addressing a view-sharing meeting with the ward councilors at the city bhaban conference hall today, adding that the ward councilor offices are the vital points of providing services to the grassroots population.

"We have to add the registration and the inoculation programme to other services of the ward offices to overcome the present crisis," Mayor Liton added.

He told the meeting that manpower is being prepared through imparting them with necessary training at the ward offices.

"We want to bring all citizens under the vaccination," he said, adding 36,000 doses of moderna vaccines were received for the city corporation.

There is an expectation of getting more other vaccines for the city in the days to come, he added.

Panel Mayors Shariful Islam Babu, Rajab Ali and Tehera Khatun, Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukder and RCC Chief Health Officer Dr AFM Anjuman Ara Begum were present at the meeting.