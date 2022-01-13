RCC alumni publish collection of memoirs of their cadet life

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Some of Rajshahi Cadet College (RCC) cadets of the olden days, the senior alumni put their head and heart together to dig out memories of the past and brought out Remembering a Unique Cadet College: The founding years of 1966-1970, a collection of memoirs edited by Tasleem Shakur.

A launching ceremony of this publication was held on 8 January at Cadet College Club Purbachal with Lt Gen (Rtd)/Prof Aminul Karim as convenor of the "writers collective", reads a press release. 

Old cadets of a number of cadet colleges (including that of Rajshahi Cadet College) - now most of them in their sixties - attended the function which was anchored by the editor Tasleem Shakur. 

A few contributors like Mosharraf Hossain, Aminul Karim, NEA Shibly and General (Rtd) Abdul Hafiz provided some fascinating brief accounts of their memoirs in their teenage including topics like "A rural boy in Ayub Cadet College", "Summer of Sixty nine", "Down the memory lane" etc.

They reminisced unforgettable incidents of the cadet life and of their graduation from the college. The publication coincided the 50th anniversary of independence of Bangladesh.

The three discussants included Fahmida Mariam (1st batch graduate and the first College Captain from Mymensing Girls Cadet College), Professor Shahiduzzaman (Dhaka University) and Lt. General A T M Zahirul Alam an ex-cadet of Jheneidah Cadet College later Commandant, National Defense College, Bangladesh who provided similar experiences from other colleges and the importance of documenting such memoirs in this first attempt to compile the collective experience of a unique cadet college.

This is a collection of memoirs of 13 cadets who studied and had their grooming together during the foundation years of Rajshahi Cadet College, added the statement.

Published by Academic Press and Publishers Library (APPL) Dhaka, the book, priced at Tk400 was lauded for both content and of quality of production.

cadet college / Alumni / memoir

