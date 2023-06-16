Razzaque calls for G20 investment in agricultural research

Agriculture Minister Md Abdur Razzaque urged the G20 to take effective measures and invest in agricultural research in countries like Bangladesh to face the adverse effects of climate change and the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution in the future.

"Climate change is the biggest threat to food security in the future. Therefore, the government of Bangladesh has taken many steps to combat its effects. Still, the G20's effective short- and long-term actions are needed to deal with any unforeseen situation, including global crises, wars, natural disasters and low domestic production," said the minister while speaking as an invited guest at the opening session of the three-day G20 agriculture ministers' conference in Hyderabad, India, on Friday (16 June), according to a press release.

He also said, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, there has been a revolutionary change in crop production in Bangladesh thanks to the effective agriculture-friendly policies of the current government. On one hand, the population is increasing, on the other hand, already 1.75% of the cultivable land has decreased. Despite this situation, the multifold increase in crop production is making it possible to domestically produce the food needed by 17 crore people."

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the session titled 'Sustainable Agriculture for Food Security and Nutrition' virtually.

Besides, India's Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, agriculture ministers of other G20 countries, and agriculture ministers of 10 invited countries including Bangladesh spoke.

Representatives of 10 international organisations including World Bank and Asian Development Bank were also present.