Razzaque calls for G20 investment in agricultural research

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 June, 2023, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 16 June, 2023, 07:38 pm

Related News

Razzaque calls for G20 investment in agricultural research

TBS Report
16 June, 2023, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 16 June, 2023, 07:38 pm
Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Agriculture Minister Md Abdur Razzaque urged the G20 to take effective measures and invest in agricultural research in countries like Bangladesh to face the adverse effects of climate change and the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution in the future.

"Climate change is the biggest threat to food security in the future. Therefore, the government of Bangladesh has taken many steps to combat its effects. Still, the G20's effective short- and long-term actions are needed to deal with any unforeseen situation, including global crises, wars, natural disasters and low domestic production," said the minister while speaking as an invited guest at the opening session of the three-day G20 agriculture ministers' conference in Hyderabad, India, on Friday (16 June), according to a press release.

He also said, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, there has been a revolutionary change in crop production in Bangladesh thanks to the effective agriculture-friendly policies of the current government. On one hand, the population is increasing, on the other hand, already 1.75% of the cultivable land has decreased. Despite this situation, the multifold increase in crop production is making it possible to domestically produce the food needed by 17 crore people."

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the session titled 'Sustainable Agriculture for Food Security and Nutrition' virtually.

Besides, India's Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, agriculture ministers of other G20 countries, and agriculture ministers of 10 invited countries including Bangladesh spoke.

Representatives of 10 international organisations including World Bank and Asian Development Bank were also present.

Top News

Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque / G20

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

All the designs and technical documentations created by Field Ready are made open source, so that a product made in one country can be used in another. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Field Ready: Empowering locals to supply emergency response materials

11h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

'I want to make Dhaka South a smart, self-reliant city corporation'

9h | Panorama
The extent of the good relations between Saudi Arabia and China is also appreciated in Beijing. Photo: Reuters

Saudi Arabia: Striving for a political pole position

8h | Panorama
Every two to three months, the members of Children’s Hope visit the students&#039; homes to monitor whether they are studying properly. Photos: Courtesy

Children's Hope: A holistic investment in education, not just handouts

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Hight Court prohibits opinions on BFF corruption until probe ends

Hight Court prohibits opinions on BFF corruption until probe ends

1d | TBS SPORTS
National zoo is selling deer and peacocks

National zoo is selling deer and peacocks

23h | TBS Stories
Ferrari wins Le Mans after 63 years

Ferrari wins Le Mans after 63 years

22h | TBS SPORTS
Is there any good news for job-seekers?

Is there any good news for job-seekers?

1d | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

2
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

3
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

5
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country

6
Photo: TBS
Economy

Universal pension from July, monthly contribution Tk500-5000