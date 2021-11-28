Razi made BIWTC chairman

Additional Secretary Ahmed Shamim Al Razi has been appointed chairman of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC).

BIWTC's former chairman Syed Mohammad Tajul Islam formally handed over the charge on 23 November in a programme, said a press release.

Ahmed Shamim Al Razi, a member of the 11th batch of the BCS (Administration) cadre, has previously held various positions, including additional secretary and joint secretary in the ministry of education, deputy commissioner of Dinajpur, and personal secretary to former education minister Nurul Islam Nahid.

He served Global Center on Adaptation (GCA) as regional director of South Asia.

Razi completed his honours and masters in Forestry and Environmental Science from Chittagong University and also took a master's degree from Australia.