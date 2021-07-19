Rawhide management committees at the city,  district, and upazila levels nationwide

The Ministry of Commerce has formed management committees at the city corporation, district, and upazila level to ensure proper collection of the rawhide of animals sacrificed on Eid-ul-Azha.

These committees have been formed to raise awareness at the buyer and seller level for proper collection and storage of sacrificial animal hides and ensuring timely application of salt to rawhide stored in mosques, madrasas, orphanages, and other places.

The committees will also monitor the leather procurement warehouses or places in cities at the divisional and district level and ensure the supply and price of salt is stable in city corporations, districts, upazilas, unions and remote areas.

Union Digital Centres will take steps to run public awareness campaigns regarding rawhides. There will be a rawhide management control cell for Eid-ul-Azha, and committee members will periodically submit reports to the divisional commissioner and ministry of commerce.

The ministry has asked for the use of educational institutions or any suitable place for the temporary storage of surplus raw hides under special circumstances, taking necessary steps to ensure the smooth transport of salt.

In order to curb rawhide smuggling, it has to be ensured that rawhide is not transported to Dhaka in the 48 hours following the day of sacrifice.

The chief executive officer and secretary of a city corporation will be the secretary and member secretary respectively of the rawhide management committee for a city.

The rawhide management committees in every district will be made up of representatives from the divisional commissioner, deputy inspector general, the Ansar and VDP, the divisional director (health), the divisional animal resources officer, the Islamic foundation and the president of the FBCCI, the additional chief engineer of the local government engineering department, deputy director of the national consumer rights protection department, and the BSCIC regional office.

The chairman of a rawhide management committee at the district level will be the district deputy commissioner, and the overall additional district deputy commissioner will be the member secretary.

The members of such committees shall include the district superintendent of police, the district animal resources officer, district information officer, executive engineer of the local government engineering department, deputy director of the youth development department, deputy director of the Islamic foundation, the deputy general manager of BSCIC in a district, assistant director of the national consumer rights protection department, representative of the district commandant of Bangladesh Ansar and VDP, a representative of the mayor of a municipality, the president of the district chamber of commerce and industry, and the president of the district leather traders association.

At the upazila level, the upazila nirbahi officer will be the chairman of the upazila rawhide management committee and the assistant commissioner (land) will be the member secretary of the committee.

Other members of the committee will include the upazila health and family planning officer, the upazila animal resources officer, officer-in-charge of the police station concerned, the chairman of a union parishad, the upazila engineer of the local government and engineering department, upazila youth development officer, BSCIC officers, the upazila Ansar and VDP officer, Islamic foundation representatives, a leather dealer or president of the warehouse owners association.