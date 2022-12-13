Raushon Ershad, GM Quader meet PM

Jatiya Party (JP) leaders paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official Ganabhaban residence here today.

Opposition Leader Raushon Ershad, MP, deputy opposition leader and JP Chairman GM Quader, MP, and son of late President HM Ershad, Rahgir Al Mahi Ershad, MP, popularly known as Saad Ershad were present at the meeting.

A press release of the Prime Minister's press wing confirmed it.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister inquired about the health of the opposition leader and exchanged greetings with them.

Sheikh Hasina, also Leader of the House, discussed about the responsible role being played by the opposition parties across the globe to strengthen the democracy and constitutional government system.

During the meeting, leaders of the JP said that a stable democratic system remains functional in the country challenging many hurdles in light with the spirit of the Great Liberation War.

The people of the country are getting the benefit of the system and positive changes have been made in every sector, the JP leaders said.

They added: "The Jatiya Party is committed to continue the democratic and constitutional government system from its political position."

They assured that Jatiya Party would play an effective role both in the parliament and outside of it as the main opposition party.

The Premier thanked the Jatiya Party for playing constructive and positive role in continuation of the constitutional democracy.