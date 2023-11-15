Raushan Ershad welcomes JS polls schedule

Leader of the opposition and Jatiya Party chief patron Raushan Ershad has welcomed the announcement of the schedule of the 12th Jatiya Sangsad elections.

In a statement on Wednesday (15 November), Raushan said it is the Election Commission's duty to ensure that the 12th national elections proceed according to the declared schedule in a free, fair, and impartial manner.

She also expressed hope that all relevant authorities, including the Election Commission, will dutifully fulfill their responsibilities.

Earlier in the day, the Jatiya Party (JP), main opposition in parliament, said dialogue between political parties regarding the upcoming parliamentary election can be held even after the announcement of election schedule.

Also Read: Dialogue still possible even after schedule: Jatiya Party

JP Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu made the remarks in a video message that was sent to the media hours before the CEC announced the polls schedule.

The Election Commission has declared that the 12th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) election will be held on 7 January, amid staunch objections from the opposition parties, including the BNP and the Jamaat-e-Islami.

The BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami and like-minded parties rejected the election schedule announced by the Election Commission.

Meanwhile, Ganatantra Mancha, Left Democratic Alliance (LDA) and Bangladesh Labour Party have called for hartal protesting the election schedule announcement.