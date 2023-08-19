Raushan Ershad pays courtesy call on PM Sheikh Hasina

Jatiya Party's Chief Patron and Leader of the Opposition in the Parliament, Raushan Ershad paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today at her official residence Ganabhaban.

During the meeting at Ganabhaban, the PM exchanged pleasantries and inquired about Raushan Ershad's physical condition, Prime Minister's Deputy Press Secretary KM Shakhawat Moon said.

He said that they also discussed the current political situation of the country and the upcoming national election.

Sheikh Hasina, leader of the House, thanked the Jatiya Party for playing a constructive and positive role in parliamentary democracy.

Apart from this, the responsible role of opposition parties in strengthening democracy and constitutional government was also discussed.