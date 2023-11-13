Raushan Ershad condemns Israel's brutality in Gaza

BSS
13 November, 2023, 09:25 pm
She appealed to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to immediately send a medical team and medicines to Gaza's southern border with Egypt

Leader of the opposition and Jatiya Party chief patron Raushan Ershad has strongly condemned the brutal attack by the Israeli occupation forces on the Palestine Muslim people.

In a statement issued today (13 November), Raushan said hundreds of thousands were displaced due to indiscriminate bombing on the civilian population in Gaza.

This action by Israel is a clear violation of international law and will destabilise the region, the statement read.

She appealed to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to immediately send a medical team and medicines to Gaza's southern border with Egypt.

She also reiterated that the government should open an office with the Bangladesh Red Cross to receive humanitarian aid from millions of Bangladeshis who are ready to contribute in cash for the Palestine brothers and sisters.

Raushan Ershad prayed to Almighty Allah to help the Muslim brothers and sisters of the world in uniting and taking essential measures against the brutality of Israel towards the innocent people of Palestine.

