Rash Festival in Sundarbans now open to all

Devotees participate in the "Rash Purnima Puja and Punya Snan" at Dublar Char in the Sundarbans. File Photo: TBS

The annual Rash Festival at Dublar Char in the Sundarbans is now open to tourists of all religions.

The festival had been restricted to Hindus for the past four years to protect the region's delicate biodiversity.

Tour operators have already introduced various packages to facilitate visits to the Rash Mela.

The Forest Department has confirmed that the traditional 'Rash Purnima Puja and Punya Snan' will be held at Dublar Char from 14-16 November.

Nazmul Alam David, general secretary of the Sundarbans Tour Operators Association, said the department has agreed to allow tourists to visit the festival on tour boats, similar to regular tourist trips.

To ensure the safety of visitors and devotees, the Forest Department has designated five routes for travel to Purnya Snan.

Patrol teams from the Forest Department, Police, BGB, and Coast Guard will be deployed to monitor these routes.

A file photo of a devotee performing Punya Snan during Rash Festival. Photo: TBS

The approved routes are - Burigoalini, Kobadak to Batulandi-Balandi-Patkosta Canal via Hangsaraj River to Dublar Char; Koira, Kashiabad, Khasitana, Bajbaja, Shibsa-Shibsa River-Marjat and Dublar Char; Shibsa-Marjat river via Nalian station to Dublar Char; Dublar Char via Dhangmari or Chandpai Station-Tinkona Island; and Bagi-Baleshwar-Supati Station-Kachikhali-Shelar Char via Dublar Char.

The Forest Department has announced that visitors and devotees will be allowed to participate in the Purnya Snan from 14-16 November.

Devotees and tourists will need to apply with a copy of their national identity card to obtain permission. Each permit will be stamped and indicate the chosen route.

On 14 November, the journey must commence at dusk. Boat routes designated for Rash Purnima and Purnya Snan can only operate during daylight hours.

Launches, trawlers, and boats cannot stop anywhere except at designated Forest Department checkpoints. Each boat must be equipped with the necessary number of life jackets or buoys.

Each visitor will receive a ticket or token upon entering the Sundarbans. This token must be carried at all times while inside the forest.

All launches, boats, and trawlers must report to the control room at Alorkol. Failure to do so may result in legal action.

The use and carrying of explosives and firearms are strictly prohibited during the Rash Purnima and Purnya Snan. Possession of any illegal firearms, explosives, hunting traps, ropes, axes, saws, or similar items will lead to legal action.

Single-use plastics, such as plastic plates, water bottles, glasses, or spoons, are strictly forbidden.

Noise pollution, including loud music, firecrackers, and bets, is prohibited on launches, trawlers, boats, and bathing areas.

Devotees must present their original National Identity Card or a certificate from the local UP chairman upon entering the Sundarbans.

The Sundarbans West Forest Department urges all devotees to adhere to these guidelines.

Approximately 50,000 people from various regions, including Khulna, Satkhira, and Bagerhat, gather at Dublar Char during the Rasmela every year. Unfortunately, this event often leads to widespread deer hunting, which the Forest Department struggles to control due to limited manpower. To mitigate this issue, the department has restricted access to the Rash Mela to the Hindu community since 2022.