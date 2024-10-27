Rash decisions should not be made on president's removal: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir talks to the media after paying respects at the grave of former president Ziaur Rahman in the capital's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar on the occasion of Jubo Dal's 46th founding anniversary on Sunday, 27 October 2024. Photo: Collected

No rash decisions should be made that could lead to a constitutional vacuum in the country, said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today (27 October).

Asked about his party's position on the removal of President Mohammed Shahabuddin following the meeting with students yesterday, Fakhrul told reporters, "The highest forum of the BNP will discuss this issue. We will clarify our position afterwards."

"We have previously mentioned that it is necessary to align the revolution in Bangladesh with national unity and avoid rash decisions to bring the fruits of the mass uprising into our homes. It should occur through a constitutional process. For this, urgent election-focused reforms followed by elections are necessary," he added.

Fakhrul made the remarks while talking to the media after paying respects at the grave of former president and BNP founder Ziaur Rahman in the capital's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, on the occasion of Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal's 46th founding anniversary.

Asked whether he was worried about any conspiracies that could delay the elections, the BNP secretary general said, "We have repeatedly stated that elections need to be held as soon as possible. Power must be transferred to a constitutional political force."

He said, "Today, we have pledged to protect our freedom at any cost. After a long struggle against the fascist Awami League, we regained our freedom for the second time on 5 August."

"Jubo Dal's role in this struggle has undoubtedly been significant," Fakhrul added.