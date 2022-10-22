Rare Bengal slow loris rescued in Kaptai

An endangered Bengal slow loris has been rescued from a deep forest of Rangamati's Kaptai upazila.

Officials of Kaptai Forest Department rescued the Bengal slow loris (locally known as Lajjabati Banor) from the traffickers on Saturday (22 October).

Khandakar Mahmudul Haque, range officer of Kaptai Forest Department, said being informed a team of the forest department reached the deep forest of Bangchhari area in Kaptai and rescued the Bengal slow loris.

Meanwhile, the trafficker managed to flee the scene.

The rescued animal will be released in the forest at 8pm today, said the forest official.

