Rangpur transport owners call 2-day strike ahead of BNP divisional rally

Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 October, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2022, 04:51 pm

Representational Photo
Representational Photo

Rangpur District Motor Owners' Association have called for a two-day transport strike on 28-29 October demanding local passenger vehicles and other three-wheelers be kept off the highway.

They announced the strike on Thursday (27 October) giving an ultimatum to remove three-wheelers, Nasimon-Karimon and other illegal vehicles from the highway.

However, the announcement came at a time when the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is scheduled to hold its fourth divisional rally there on 29 October.

Earlier on Wednesday (26 October), Barishal Bus owners also called a two-day transport strike on 4-5 November demanding the same ahead of BNP's pre scheduled rally there on 5 November.

A similar transport strike was held in Mymensingh and Khulna before the BNP's mass rallies.

BNP leaders alleged that the government is forcing bus owners to hold strikes to disrupt the rally. The previous transport strikes blocked off key routes to Mymensingh and Khulna for party workers while also affecting ordinary citizens.

Mozammel Haque, president of Rangpur District Motor Owners' Association said, "Rangpur District Motor Owners' Association, Truck owners' Association, Car-Microbus Owners' Association jointly agreed to go for transport strike on 28-29 October if their demand will not meet by today."

"All buses, mini-bus, truck and Microbus will take part in the strike on all routes of Rangpur district from 6am on Friday to 6pm on Saturday." He added.

