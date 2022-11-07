Rangpur City Corporation Election on 27 December

Rangpur City Corporation Election on 27 December

The Election Commission (EC) has announced the Rangpur City Corporation election will be on 27 December.

Election Commission Secretary Md Jahangir Alam announced the schedule at a press conference in the Agargaon election building on Monday.

According to the schedule, interested candidates can submit nomination papers to the returning officer by 29 November. Selection of nomination papers will be done on 1 December. Nomination papers can be withdrawn till 8 December.

Election Commission Joint Secretary Abdul Baten, also director general of the Electoral Training Institute, has been designated the returning officer.

The secretary also said voting will be conducted using Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). The commission will monitor the election on CCTV cameras from Dhaka's Nirbachan Bhaban.

Polling in five municipalities on 29 December

On Monday, the schedule of general elections for five municipalities, 48 union councils, and by-elections for various positions of 18 union councils, was also announced.

Secretary Jahangir Alam said there will be polling in Rajshahi's Bagha, Dinajpur's Birol, Panchagarh's Boda, Faridpur's Alfadanga, and Natore's Banpara on 29 December.

According to the schedule, the last date for submission of nomination papers for these elections is 1 December. Selection of nomination papers will be on 3 December and the last date for withdrawing nomination papers is 10 December.

On the same schedule, general elections will be held in 48 union parishads, and by-elections for various posts in 18 union parishads. The local returning officer will issue a public notice in this regard.

Polling will continue from 8:30am to 4:30pm using EVMs and the EC will monitor the election with CCTV cameras in five municipalities.

