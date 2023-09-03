Rangamati hanging bridge goes under water; tourist movement suspended

Bangladesh

UNB
03 September, 2023, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 03 September, 2023, 06:49 pm

Related News

Rangamati hanging bridge goes under water; tourist movement suspended

UNB
03 September, 2023, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 03 September, 2023, 06:49 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Rangamati district administration has restricted the movement of tourists on Kaptai Lake hanging bridge in Rangamati as it went under water following the rise in water level of the lake amid heavy rain.

During a visit to the Kaptai lake area on Sunday morning, this correspondent found that six inches of the bridge above the Kaptai lake was inundated.

Ramjan Ali, who provides rented boat service under Tourism Corporation, said due to the closure of the bridge above the Kaptai Lake they are passing idle time.

Alok Bikash Chakma, manager of Rangamati Tourism Corporation, said the authorities closed the entrance gate of the bridge from Sunday morning as the slab of the bridge went under water following the rise in water level in the Kaptai Lake to avoid risks.

The bridge will be reopened for tourists if the water level of the lake drops, he said.

Top News

Rangamati / Kaptai Lake / hanging / bridge

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Plastic pollution has infiltrated every aspect of our lives. Photo: Nayem Ali

Tiny but deadly: Microplastics now running through our hearts

5h | Panorama
Shanta Regal

Shanta Regal: Height of luxury in the ritziest part of Dhaka

5h | Habitat
An electric-vehicle charging point near Braintree, in eastern England in August 2023. Photo: Bloomberg

Even in the age of Tesla, European gasoline demand is booming

7h | Panorama
Photo: Rajib Dhar

Undone by Uber: When ride-sharing takes a U-turn to ride-hailing

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Heath Streak, who changed the dynamic of Bangladeshi pacers is no more

Heath Streak, who changed the dynamic of Bangladeshi pacers is no more

29m | TBS SPORTS
Some of asia's most notable elevated expressways

Some of asia's most notable elevated expressways

3h | TBS World
Is programmatic the next big thing in marketing?

Is programmatic the next big thing in marketing?

1h | Corporate Talks
Country's first elevated expressway opens to traffic

Country's first elevated expressway opens to traffic

7h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni

5
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

6
Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh
Bangladesh

Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh