Rangamati hanging bridge goes under water; tourist movement suspended

Rangamati district administration has restricted the movement of tourists on Kaptai Lake hanging bridge in Rangamati as it went under water following the rise in water level of the lake amid heavy rain.

During a visit to the Kaptai lake area on Sunday morning, this correspondent found that six inches of the bridge above the Kaptai lake was inundated.

Ramjan Ali, who provides rented boat service under Tourism Corporation, said due to the closure of the bridge above the Kaptai Lake they are passing idle time.

Alok Bikash Chakma, manager of Rangamati Tourism Corporation, said the authorities closed the entrance gate of the bridge from Sunday morning as the slab of the bridge went under water following the rise in water level in the Kaptai Lake to avoid risks.

The bridge will be reopened for tourists if the water level of the lake drops, he said.