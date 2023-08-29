Ramsagar Express resumes operation after 12 years

TBS Report
29 August, 2023, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 29 August, 2023, 07:31 pm

The Ramsagor Express train at Bonarpara Junction railway station in Gaibandha on Tuesday (29 August). Photo: TBS
The Ramsagor Express train at Bonarpara Junction railway station in Gaibandha on Tuesday (29 August). Photo: TBS

The Ramsagor Express train on Bonarpara-Panchagarh route has been resumed after being closed for 12 years.

The train will run regularly on this route from Wednesday (30 August).

Speaking at an inauguration ceremony at Bonarpara Junction railway station in Gaibandha on Tuesday (29 August), Railway Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan said, "The Ramsagar train running on the Bonarpara-Dinajpur route had to be stopped two years after its launch in 2010 due to various difficulties. As a result, commuters using this train have been facing hardships.

"As a result of your movements demanding the resumption, it was possible to re-inaugurate this train today."

He also said the prime minister is working to improve the railway sector by declaring the Railway Department as a separate ministry, which no government has done before.

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has given special attention to the eight districts of Rangpur. She is personally working to solve the problems of the people of this region, which is slowly becoming visible," he added.

Jatiya Sangsad Whip and lawmaker for Gaibandha Sadar constituency Mahabub Ara Begum Gini and lawmaker for Saghata-Phulchhari constituency Mahmud Hasan Ripon also spoke on the occasion.

