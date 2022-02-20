Ramna Park remains closed most of the time

Bangladesh

Asadulla Lion
20 February, 2022, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2022, 02:01 pm

Related News

Ramna Park remains closed most of the time

The park is one of the few open green spaces for city dwellers’ pastime

Asadulla Lion
20 February, 2022, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2022, 02:01 pm

People coming to visit Ramna Park in the capital have expressed their displeasure over keeping the park open only for a specific time of the day.

After the beginning of the Covid pandemic in the country in March 2020, the park was closed to stem the spread of coronavirus. 

The park has been opened in the face of criticism from the city dwellers for keeping it closed even after the pandemic situation improved, but people cannot visit it most of the time of the day. 

These days, Ramna Park stays open in the morning and the afternoon only. Photo: TBS
These days, Ramna Park stays open in the morning and the afternoon only. Photo: TBS

The authorities are now keeping the park open in the morning and the afternoon only.

Rafiqul Islam comes to the park regularly to exercise. 

He told The Business Standard, "Since the park is near my home, I used to come here regularly in the evening after finishing my day's work. 

These days, Ramna Park stays open in the morning and the afternoon only. Photo: TBS
These days, Ramna Park stays open in the morning and the afternoon only. Photo: TBS

"The park has reopened after remaining closed during the lockdown except for two times a day. Now I can only come to the park during weekly holidays. There is no logic behind keeping the park closed most of the time without any reason."

Retired official Sajjad Hossain told TBS, "It was not right to close the park even during the pandemic. Many people have to exercise regularly due to various problems including blood pressure and diabetes. As the park was closed for a long time during the pandemic, many people have become irregular. Although it has been reopened after the pandemic situation improved, all the gates are not open."

The view of a lake inside the Ramna Park in the capital. These days, the park stays open in the morning and the afternoon only. Photo: TBS
The view of a lake inside the Ramna Park in the capital. These days, the park stays open in the morning and the afternoon only. Photo: TBS

Situated on an area of ​​68.5 acres in the heart of the capital, the Ramna Park is one of the few open green spaces for entertainment and pastime of the city dwellers. People of all ages from different areas in the capital come here every day to spend their leisure time.

On Saturday, several youngsters from a cycling group from Keraniganj came to visit the park and found it closed. Zahid Hasan, one of the cyclists, said, "We heard it has been reopened after the pandemic. But coming at noon, we saw all the park gates were closed. Ansar members said it will be open from 3 pm. After waiting for a long time, we were able to enter the park."

These days, Ramna Park stays open in the morning and the afternoon only. Photo: TBS
These days, Ramna Park stays open in the morning and the afternoon only. Photo: TBS

Visiting Ramna Park recently, it was found that most of the gates of the vast park were closed. A notice hung on the gates read, "The park will be open from 6 am to 11 am and from 3 pm to 7:30 pm." As a result, visitors to the park are unable to enter it other than the specified time.

Several Ansar members in-charge of the security of the park said earlier all the gates in the park were open, but some gates are now closed due to the ongoing repair work.

These days, Ramna Park stays open in the morning and the afternoon only. Photo: TBS
These days, Ramna Park stays open in the morning and the afternoon only. Photo: TBS

Sohanur Rahman, the sub-divisional engineer of the Public Works Department, told TBS, "Since the beginning of the Covid pandemic, the park remained closed at various times. For some days, it was open for a specific time of the day. Now it is open two times a day, from 6 am and 3 pm. So, it is normal that people coming to visit the park would react."

"There is still work to be done in the park, some repair works of the park are still due. It probably will be completed by June. The authorities might make a decision then," he added.  

Top News

Ramna Park / Dhaka city

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

What is holding back PPP in Bangladesh?

What is holding back PPP in Bangladesh?

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Facebook becomes a thriving marketplace for threatened species of birds

3h | Panorama
Tame Impala: 1974 Impala sport sedan

Tame Impala: 1974 Impala sport sedan

1d | Wheels
Brabus 1300R sells out within minutes of its debut

Brabus 1300R sells out within minutes of its debut

23h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

The quiet transformation of Jhenaidah town

The quiet transformation of Jhenaidah town

15h | Videos
US, NATO anticipate Russian invasion in Ukraine within days

US, NATO anticipate Russian invasion in Ukraine within days

18h | Videos
Scientists who were killed by their own invention

Scientists who were killed by their own invention

18h | Videos
Whales swim 6000 kilometers for mate

Whales swim 6000 kilometers for mate

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

2
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

3
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

4
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

5
Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 
Banking

Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 

6
GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again
Education

GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again