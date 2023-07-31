Ramna Park closed to public on Monday due to BNP rally

Bangladesh

TBS Report
31 July, 2023, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2023, 10:07 pm

Related News

Ramna Park closed to public on Monday due to BNP rally

TBS Report
31 July, 2023, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2023, 10:07 pm
The view of a lake inside the Ramna Park in the capital. Photo: TBS
The view of a lake inside the Ramna Park in the capital. Photo: TBS

Police closed Ramna Park to the public on Monday during the BNP's rally at the Suhrawardy Udyan located nearby.

Ansar member Rakib Hawlader, guarding the gate of Matshya Bhaban crossing, said police had closed the park due to BNP's rally at the nearby Suhrawardy Udyan.

Police and Ansar personnel were posted at all the entrances of the park, and were instructed not to allow any visitor inside, he said.

Several thousand BNP leaders and activists gathered at Suhrawardy Udyan and adjacent roads this afternoon for their rally protesting the attacks on the party's sit-in programme.

Mohammad Sharif came to Dhaka from Habiganj with his family. He wanted to visit the park with his wife and two kids.

"Nearby Shishu Park is closed for renovation. So we wanted to visit Ramna Park since there is a dedicated playing zone for kids. But the police closed it for the public without any prior announcement," said Sharif. 

"Suhrawardy Udyan is a good distance from Ramna Park. Why would it have to be closed for the political rally there?"

Businessman Abu Sinha comes to Ramna Park daily for walking and physical exercise from his residence in Shantinagar. He was upset to find the park closed to the public suddenly.

He said some influential people were allowed inside the park while the public was not.

Faruk Hossain, Dhaka Metropolitan Police deputy commissioner for media, said the park was closed for security reasons.

"There is a political programme in short distance. If any violence takes place, the people in the park will be in danger," he said.

Top News

Ramna Park / Dhaka

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

IVF: No surveillance for 'solution' business as women continue to bear brunt of infertility blame

IVF: No surveillance for 'solution' business as women continue to bear brunt of infertility blame

3h | Thoughts
Ceramic bowl type basin used for hand wash area. Photo: Collected

Basin and sink shopping in Dhaka: Finding the perfect fit

7h | Habitat
There does seem to be some support for this among the Nigerien population, if the burning of French flags in the capital, Niamey, is anything to go by. Photo: Bloomberg

What are the Niger coup leaders' intentions?

13h | Panorama
Nippon Paint eyes 2nd position in Bangladesh market

Nippon Paint eyes 2nd position in Bangladesh market

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

New conspiracy to suppress movement: BNP

New conspiracy to suppress movement: BNP

3h | TBS Today
Tom Cruise risked his life to film the 10 scenes

Tom Cruise risked his life to film the 10 scenes

3h | TBS Entertainment
Bonnie Adam: from stamp collector to designer

Bonnie Adam: from stamp collector to designer

6h | TBS Stories
An unsung hero of football history

An unsung hero of football history

1h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues
Videos

TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues

2
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low

3
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

4
CU decides to take postponed exams soon
Education

CU decides to take postponed exams soon

5
More than 75% of Bangladeshi students currently on US campuses study in STEM [Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics] fields. Photo: University of California/Reuters
Education

Bangladesh ranks 17th in sending students to US for higher studies 

6
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September