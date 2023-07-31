Ramna Park closed to public on Monday due to BNP rally

The view of a lake inside the Ramna Park in the capital. Photo: TBS

Police closed Ramna Park to the public on Monday during the BNP's rally at the Suhrawardy Udyan located nearby.

Ansar member Rakib Hawlader, guarding the gate of Matshya Bhaban crossing, said police had closed the park due to BNP's rally at the nearby Suhrawardy Udyan.

Police and Ansar personnel were posted at all the entrances of the park, and were instructed not to allow any visitor inside, he said.

Several thousand BNP leaders and activists gathered at Suhrawardy Udyan and adjacent roads this afternoon for their rally protesting the attacks on the party's sit-in programme.

Mohammad Sharif came to Dhaka from Habiganj with his family. He wanted to visit the park with his wife and two kids.

"Nearby Shishu Park is closed for renovation. So we wanted to visit Ramna Park since there is a dedicated playing zone for kids. But the police closed it for the public without any prior announcement," said Sharif.

"Suhrawardy Udyan is a good distance from Ramna Park. Why would it have to be closed for the political rally there?"

Businessman Abu Sinha comes to Ramna Park daily for walking and physical exercise from his residence in Shantinagar. He was upset to find the park closed to the public suddenly.

He said some influential people were allowed inside the park while the public was not.

Faruk Hossain, Dhaka Metropolitan Police deputy commissioner for media, said the park was closed for security reasons.

"There is a political programme in short distance. If any violence takes place, the people in the park will be in danger," he said.