Ramna Batamul carnage: Fugitive death row convict held in Kishoreganj

Bangladesh

UNB
15 April, 2022, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 15 April, 2022, 03:29 pm

Related News

Ramna Batamul carnage: Fugitive death row convict held in Kishoreganj

UNB
15 April, 2022, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 15 April, 2022, 03:29 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has claimed to have arrested a fugitive death row convict in the 2001 Ramna Batamul carnage case.

The arrestee has been identified as Mufti Shafiqur Rahman alias Abdul Karim alias Shafiqul Islam, 61.

He was arrested during a drive conducted by RAB-2 members in Bhairab upazila of Kishoreganj on Thursday, said Imran Khan ASP (media) at RAB headquarters.

"During primary interrogation, the arrestee has admitted to his involvement in the attack," he said.

Mufti Shafiqur told interrogators that he came in contact with Mufti Hannan, then head of banned Islamist organisation Harkat-ul-Jihad, when he went to study at Yusuf Bin Nuri Madrasah in Karachi in 1987.

While on a subsequent trip to Afghanistan from Pakistan, he became involved with the militant group. Returning to Bangladesh from Afghanistan, he formed the militant organisation, 'Harkat-ul-Jihad (B)'.

From 1990 to 1993, he served as the publicity secretary of the militant group. From 1993 to 1996, he was the Amir of the group. From 1997 to 2003, he was a member of Harkat-ul-Jihad's Sura.

He was involved in 2001 Ramna Batamul bombing on the occasion of Pahela Baishakh, the 21 August granade attack in 2004, and killing of five people, including former Finance Minister Shah AMS Kibria, in Habiganj on 27 January 2005.

From 2001 to 2008, after the attack on Ramna Batamul, he remained secretly associated with the organisation. After that, he stayed at a madrasa in Narsingdi from 2008 and then went into hiding.

While in Narsingdi he was using the pseudonym Abdul Karim and used to work as an Imam at a local mosque for a salary of Tk5,000.

He used to meet his family members at different places. "Legal action against the arrestee is underway," said the RAB ASP.

Top News

bomb blast / Ramna / Bomb

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In FY 2018-2019, the total catch of ilish in Bangladesh was 533,000 tons. Pictured is ilish caught in Chandpur. Photo: Mumit M

Ilish: Reflection on memories and displacement

1d | Panorama
Dr Firdausi Qadri has been instrumental in discovering vaccines that have saved millions of lives. She is seen here along with an ensemble of younger scientists who look up to her. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Why there aren’t enough female science professionals in Bangladesh

1d | Pursuit
Inadequate project screening protocols may cause problems in the long run such as delayed completion of megaprojects. Pictured here is the JICA-funded Dhaka Metrorail project. Photo: Mumit M

'Cost overruns may create serious problems in the long run'

1d | Panorama
Tipu Sultan is no ordinary hawker; he is a writer who has published two books and a series of maps. Photo: Abrar Faiyaz Niloy

The floating salespersons of the moving city 

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Mangal Shobhajatra after two years

Mangal Shobhajatra after two years

4h | Videos
How a nation goes bankrupt

How a nation goes bankrupt

4h | Videos
Who is to replace Mominul Haque as Test captain?

Who is to replace Mominul Haque as Test captain?

1d | Videos
Which computer do you need for freelancing?

Which computer do you need for freelancing?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest globally

2
20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April
Banking

20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April

3
A view of the Korean EPZ Corporation Limited in Chattogram. File Photo
Economy

The South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home

4
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

No Bangladeshi university among Asia’s top 100

5
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

6
Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh
Aviation

Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh