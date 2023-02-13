Rally held in Dhaka protesting decades of human rights abuses by the BNP-Jamaat coalition

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 February, 2023, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 13 February, 2023, 05:38 pm

Related News

Rally held in Dhaka protesting decades of human rights abuses by the BNP-Jamaat coalition

TBS Report
13 February, 2023, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 13 February, 2023, 05:38 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Bringing together three generations of victims of human rights violations by BNP and Jamaat coalition in Bangladesh, a rally in the capital exposed their ordeals calling out at international allies of the nexus, for remaining silent over such trampling record of blatant violations.

The focus of the rally is to provide a wholesome perspective on phases of human rights violations in Bangladesh to address the one-sided and fabricated narrative that lends the impression that the present government is responsible for all human rights violations in Bangladesh and those has never happened before.

Freedom fighters and Biranganas( women victims) joined the rally along with family members of assassinated leaders like Khairuzzaman Liton (now Mayor of Rajshahi) whose father Qamruzzaman was murdered inside a jail along with three of his cabinet colleagues.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The second generation of victims who suffered unspeakable atrocities at the hands of BNP-Jamaat cadres during the last Islamist government (2001-2006) will come from a broad spectrum – minorities, women, opposition activists et al.

The third generation of victims of BNP-Jamaat violence belong to families who suffered in the last decade.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

"Bnp-jamaat and their international allies make much of the few cases human rights violation during the present government. Conveniently they attempt to overlook the long history of massive human rights violation durning the regime of bnp-jamaat. They're unwilling to even listen to the other side of the story --what about the 1971 Liberation War where three million Bengalis were killed and quarter million women was dishonored. Un has not yet organised 1971 atrocities as genocide", said Tarana Halim, president of Bangabandhu Sangskritik Jote.

"In 1975 Ziaur Rahman enacted indemnity law and given indemnity to the killers of our architect of independence. We will make you people unheard voices heard. We will make you people the international human organisations, international alliance and bnp-jamaat to listen to unheard voices of this atrocities of bnp-jamaat heard loud and clear. Here them out, listen to them this is the entire decimation of human rights," questioned Tarana who is also a member of AL central executive committee member.

In less than a month after the attack that left Mujib with his family members killed, my father alongside three other top AL leaders were ruthlessly shot to death inside the prison on November 3, said Rajshahi Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton.

"At the behest of Gen Zia, these killers broke into the prison and killed my father. From attempts to annihilate the father of the nation and then eliminate then top AL leaders who were close associate to Mujib speak of a typical mindset that clearly stood against the spirit of the liberation war and rather plunge the country into a pit of communalism, the very menace that led us to fight for our freedom, but what about the rights of all of us, trampled blatantly by Gen Zia to solidify his grip on power", added Liton, a presidium member of AL. 

Kamruzzaman Lenin, who also lost his father in the so-called purge, said, "These extrajudicial killings were executed from a political viewpoint - the ideology that opposed the country's independence and in independent land, the force made all-out efforts to wipe out the ideals our relatives fought for. I still don't know the remains of my father."

"You can't be selective in picking up rights issues and claim your organization is free of bias… the whole definition of human rights encompass abuse of rights issues as a whole but being selective clearly unravels a hypocrisy and double standard on part of such bodies," he added.

"What about my human rights", under the banner the families turned out at the event in Sahabagh.

In addition to family members of such victims who were executed under Gen Zia, several victims of BNP Jamaat's violence, during 2001 and 2006 also turned up at the event in demand of trial of the perpetrators, citing out scores of victims as the country witnessed communal attacks, killing of AL activists and leaders, systematic elimination of progressive writers and liberal thinkers when the country was led by BNP.

Another survivor of the 21st August grenade attack that had been aimed to eliminate then opposition leader Sheikh Hasina that she escaped narrowly but over 20 AL leaders and activists were killed on that tragic event, cited subsequent cover up dramas staged by then party led by Begum Zia and law enforcers' reluctance to try the perpetrators expose the nexus between militants and govt machinery.

Advocate Kazi Saharana Yasmin, a survivor of the grenade attack narrated her ordeals and recounted how BNP Jamaat led government backed the killers, making a mockery with their rights to justice. 

Rally / BNP-Jamaat / Human Rights

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

We are paying more attention to work-life balance than we used to do, and rightly so. Jacinda Ardern’s resignation is one of the latest examples. Photo: Bloomberg

Quitting while on top

9h | Panorama
Ryad Yousuf. Sketch: TBS

Meet the first Bangladeshi Partner of Goldman Sachs

13h | Panorama
From left: Rakin Absar, Saba Chowdhury, Iftekhar Rafsan, and Ishrat Zaheen Ahmed. Photo: Mahinuzzaman Piyan. Wardrobe: Ecstasy, ZarZain, Gorur Ghash. Makeup: Shamim

Young Hearts on love, commitment and heartbreak

1d | Mode
There are around a thousand active van pullers in Karwan Bazar. For each delivery, the vanwalas earn Tk150 to Tk200. Photo: Mumit M

An organised mess: The racing vanwalas of Karwan Bazar

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

PBI recommends punishment against Maryam and her family

PBI recommends punishment against Maryam and her family

1h | TBS Stories
How to use ChatGPT?

How to use ChatGPT?

2h | Tech Talk
Balloon like object now seen over China sky

Balloon like object now seen over China sky

3h | TBS World
Imranur's first gold win for the country made history for Bangladesh

Imranur's first gold win for the country made history for Bangladesh

5h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank
Banking

Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank

2
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

3
Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making
Districts

Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making

4
30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times
Economy

30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times

5
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

HSC results to be published Wednesday

6
Photo: BSS
Infrastructure

96% construction works of Bangabandhu tunnel completed