Rally held demanding implementation of Chittagong Hill Tracts Peace Accord

A mass rally and a procession was held at Rangpur Central Shaheed Minar on Monday (20 March) demanding the full implementation of the Chittagong Hill Tracts Peace Accord.

Senior politician and Oikya NAP President Pankaj Bhattacharya and Bangladesher Samajtantrik Dal Central Committee General Secretary Comrade Bazlur Rashid Firoz were present among others.

Political activists, teachers, lawyers, journalists, intellectuals, human rights workers, representatives of civil society and various student and youth organisations participated on the occassion.