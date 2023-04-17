Rakhine community in Cox's Bazar celebrates joyous Jalkeli festival

The traditional Jalkeli festival, a joyous occasion for the Rakhine community, began in Cox's Bazar on Monday (17 April).

The indigenous communities come together and engage in water play to purify all the sorrows and despair left behind by the passing year on the occasion of welcoming the new year, also known as Sangrain.

The festival, which will continue for three days, bids farewell to the previous year and welcomes the new year.

The traditional belief is that a gloomy and unsavoury past can be washed away with a fresh start in the upcoming.

"This is a traditional social festival to welcome the new year. Apart from Jalkeli, we get to enjoy various traditional meals during the festival," said La Ching Ang, a Rakhine youth.

"This festival plays a role in creating social bonds and unity among themselves," he added.

Mangchen La, director of Cox's Bazar Cultural Center, who provides support for the festival, said, "Around 15 pandals have been built in the Rakhine village of Cox's Bazar. Not only the

Rakhine but also people of other religions come here. This also helps create communal harmony."

Police are present across all pandals to ensure security, said the Superintendent of Police in Cox's Bazar Mahfuzul Islam.

