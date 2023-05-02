More than 26,000 out of 30,000 lost documents recovered: Rajuk informs HC

The Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk) today informed the High Court it has recovered 26,777 out of the total 30,000 documents that were lost to hackers last year.

Rajuk's lawyer Advocate Imam Hasan presented this information in the form of an affidavit in the High Court bench headed by Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder on Tuesday (2 May).

"Since May 2019, Techno Haven Company Limited was given the responsibility to make an online system with all the related documents. They have given us the software and are maintaining everything. But 2 hackers from Bangladesh and Indonesia hacked 30,000 documents from the software and deleted all our data," he said.

Once the breach was detected, all data was recovered. To prevent this from happening in the future, a team from Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet) has been appointed by Rajuk. Further investigation is being done on this matter.

On 29 December last year, a national daily published a report stating that around 30,000 clients' documents regarding the approval of building construction have been lost from the server of Rajuk. The report said Rajuk came to know about the matter on 6 December.

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) formed a 3-member committee on the order of the High Court to investigate the disappearance of 30,000 customer documents.

