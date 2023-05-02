More than 26,000 out of 30,000 lost documents recovered: Rajuk informs HC

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 May, 2023, 11:35 am
Last modified: 02 May, 2023, 11:58 am

Related News

More than 26,000 out of 30,000 lost documents recovered: Rajuk informs HC

TBS Report
02 May, 2023, 11:35 am
Last modified: 02 May, 2023, 11:58 am
More than 26,000 out of 30,000 lost documents recovered: Rajuk informs HC

The Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk) today informed the High Court it has recovered 26,777 out of the total 30,000 documents that were lost to hackers last year. 

Rajuk's lawyer Advocate Imam Hasan presented this information in the form of an affidavit in the High Court bench headed by Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder on Tuesday (2 May).

"Since May 2019, Techno Haven Company Limited was given the responsibility to make an online system with all the related documents. They have given us the software and are maintaining everything. But 2 hackers from Bangladesh and Indonesia hacked 30,000 documents from the software and deleted all our data," he said.

Once the breach was detected, all data was recovered. To prevent this from happening in the future, a team from Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet) has been appointed by Rajuk. Further investigation is being done on this matter.

On 29 December last year, a national daily published a report stating that around 30,000 clients' documents regarding the approval of building construction have been lost from the server of Rajuk. The report said Rajuk came to know about the matter on 6 December.

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) formed a 3-member committee on the order of the High Court to investigate the disappearance of 30,000 customer documents.
 

Top News

Rajuk / document / hack

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

n the last six years, Naquib has found eight different high-yielding varieties of native date palm, made thousands of seedlings out of those trees, and systematically planted them. Photos: Noor-A-Alam

Date palm sugar: In search of a centuries-old local industry

1d | Panorama
Interesting board games to buy with Eid Salami

Interesting board games to buy with Eid Salami

1d | Brands
Kaaruj is one of the prime movers in the industry of local home decor items. Photo: Courtesy

Reimagine your interior with 4 products from Kaaruj

1d | Brands
Bangladesh became home to the highest number of green garment factories in the world with 183 USGBC LEED-certified factories. Photo: Mumit M

A net living wage remains a pipe dream

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Russia blames Ukraine drone attack for major Crimea fuel depot fire

Russia blames Ukraine drone attack for major Crimea fuel depot fire

1d | TBS World
Workers are going through the hardest time

Workers are going through the hardest time

1d | TBS Today
Shah Banik's 200 year old wonder medicine store

Shah Banik's 200 year old wonder medicine store

16h | TBS Stories
History of Sharbat

History of Sharbat

19h | TBS Food

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Teen who went viral for going to Malaysia in container drowns

2
Photo: TBS
Crime

Motorcyclists fined Tk71,000 for violating traffic rules on Padma Bridge

3
Photo: Financial Times
Panorama

A change in global order: China and US at odds

4
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Russian President Vladimir putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the BRICS summit in Brasilia, Brazil November 13, 2019/ Reuters
Global Economy

Brics draws membership requests from 19 nations before summit

5
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Matarbari welcomes the largest vessel ever arriving at the country

6
Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada