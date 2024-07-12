Rajuk plans to regenerate Hazaribagh with 40% open space

The Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk) has made a climate resilient and green action plan (CRGAP) where they proposed the Hazaribagh area will regenerate with 40% open space. They have also prepared a plan to reform Old Dhaka's Lalbagh area.

In the action plan, Rajuk proposed 12 blocks for the Hazaribagh tannery site. Following the relocation of the tanneries in 2018, the lands were left unused due to a government order. The landowners since then pressed demands to build new structures there.

"Now, they [landowners of the tannery site] can erect new buildings in Hazaribagh in line with block-based development where they must ensure 40% open and green space," Md Ashraful Islam, chief town planner of Rajuk, told The Business Standard.

He said though the initiative for rebuilding Old Dhaka was taken in 2011, it could not be implemented in Hazaribagh earlier due to the tanneries.

Rajuk ensures that if the Old Dhaka community erect their buildings on block-based development, they can enjoy the benefits of the Floor Area Ratio (FAR) incentive which was declared on the new Detailed Area Plan (DAP).

Meanwhile, the Climate Resilient and Green Action Plan for Hazaribagh and Lalbagh, prepared by Rajuk and Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), has been finalised. These areas were proposed as Dhaka Regeneration site in DAP (2022-2035) and previously it was defined as open space in DAP (2010-2022).

Rajuk's Chief Town Planner Ashraful further said previously the residents of Old Dhaka were reluctant towards the transformation plans. "However, they, including the tannery owners, now have a clear understanding, and are enthusiastic about joining us for the development endeavour."

Citing the plan, he further said any new buildings in the Hazaribagh tannery site must adhere to the block-based plan, and maintain a 60-40 feet road as prescribed. They can also partner with Rajuk to construct new buildings.

"The tannery site at Hazaribagh has been divided into 12 blocks and development has to be done in line with the blocks."

Regarding the plans in Lalbagh, he said the main plan for the area is based on the existing road network. "Meanwhile, it has been recommended to increase the width of several roads. Besides, roads which cannot be widened should be declared for pedestrians' use."

"It has been asked to preserve the heritage sites around Lalbagh. At the same time, there are some pockets of private land that have been planned to create public spaces.

"Also, developing the banks of the Buriganga river has been recommended in the plan," he added.

The key stakeholders for the implementation of the action plan are Rajuk, Dhaka South City Corporation, local citizens, tannery owners, and business owners, while Dhaka district administration and the Archaeology Department are among the primary stakeholders.

The plan has been made with financial aid from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), and technical support from GIZ.

Meanwhile, joining a workshop on the action plan for Hazaribagh and Lalbagh at Rajuk auditorium on Thursday, team leader of the plan and CEO at Troyee Associates, Md Fazle Reza Sumon said the untreated chemical effluents from tanneries at Hazaribagh were disastrous for the surrounding environment, and the soil of the 113-acre area has accumulated dangerous levels of chromium.

"The effects of air pollution in the area will take time to fully dissipate. Efforts should also be made to gradually remove the soil [from the tannery site]."

As the chief guest, Housing Minister RAM Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury said the block-based solution formulated for the old tannery area of Hazaribagh and the traditional Lalbagh area mentioned in the project would be helpful for sustainable solutions.

Meanwhile, Md Shakawat Ullah, general secretary of the Bangladesh Tanners Association, told TBS, "Since the tannery shifted to Savar in 2018, we are not able to use the Hazaribagh land, nor can we take loans from the bank.

"Now that Rajuk has come up with a plan, we want development in Hazaribagh to start soon."

He noted that 61 acres of land in Hazaribagh are owned by 223 tannery owners, adding, "It would benefit us greatly if Rajuk comes forward to construct buildings at the site. All the traders are currently in debt."