RAJUK inaugurates 'Tree Plantation Week' in Purbachal

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The inauguration ceremony of "Tree Plantation Week Celebration-2024 (8-14 July)" was held at the Mechanical Stackyard, Purbachal, Dhaka.

The event was an initiative of the Ministry of Housing and Public Works and organised by the Capital Development Authority. 

The event was graced by the presence of the Minister of Housing and Public Works of the Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, R.A.M. Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury, as the chief guest. 

The special guest was RAJUK Chairman Major General Dr. Siddiqur Rahman Sarkar (Retd.), and the event was presided over by the Secretary of the Ministry of Housing and Public Works, Md. Nobiur Islam.

In his speech, the Minister of Housing and Public Works, R.A.M. Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury, said, "Trees are our dearest friends. They not only enhance natural beauty, prevent soil erosion, and protect against floods, but also shield us from storms and hurricanes, thus safeguarding lives and property. Trees play a crucial role in controlling the climate. Without trees, the earth would turn into a desert. Trees supply oxygen that keeps us alive."

The Minister of Housing and Public Works further said, "In Bangladesh, the best time for planting saplings is generally considered to be the monsoon season, i.e., June, July, and August. Today's tree plantation activity in the Purbachal New Town Project is a timely initiative, and I sincerely thank RAJUK and everyone involved for this noble effort."

In his speech, the Secretary of the Ministry of Housing and Public Works, Md. Nobiur Islam, said, "The amount of trees and forests in our country is negligible compared to the need to maintain environmental balance. It is our duty to participate in planned tree plantation. By planting trees in various places, including barren lands, office premises, educational institutions, empty spaces around houses, rooftops, roadsides, railway lines, ditches, char areas, and hilly regions, we can meet the demand for forest resources."

 

