Rajuk forms 7-member probe body after Bailey Road building fire

Bangladesh

BSS
01 March, 2024, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 01 March, 2024, 06:04 pm

Related News

Rajuk forms 7-member probe body after Bailey Road building fire

The committee also can take advice from any expert or can co-opt any official or professional as a member if necessary, Ashraful added.

BSS
01 March, 2024, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 01 March, 2024, 06:04 pm
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk) today formed a seven-member committee to investigate any probable faults in the design and approval process of a building on Bailey Road that caught fire last night claiming 46 lives.

The committee headed by a Rajuk member (development control) was asked to submit its report by the next seven working days to the Rajuk chairman, its chief town planner Md Ashraful Islam said.

Other members of the committee are Rajuk chief engineer (implementation), chief town planner, chief town architect, director development control-1, director zone-6 and authorised officer zone 6/1.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The committee also can take advice from any expert or can co-opt any official or professional as a member if necessary, Ashraful added.

Top News

Rajuk / bailey road fire / Probe Committee

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The mother-daughter duo putting Bangladesh on the US culinary map

The mother-daughter duo putting Bangladesh on the US culinary map

10h | Panorama
Colourful Benarasi sharis are displayed in every corner of the exhibition area, each radiating more glamour than the other. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Of glistening silk and glamour Benarasi: Festival begins at Le Méridien Dhaka

8h | Mode
Photo: Collected

29 February: What makes the leap day 'extra' special

1d | Features
20-year-old Shojib works as a machine operator at a shopping bag factory despite his challenges. Photo: SEID

Meet Shojib: Defying limits despite hearing and speech impairments

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Trump is unstoppable

Trump is unstoppable

21h | Videos
Where is the end of the trend of the capital market?

Where is the end of the trend of the capital market?

1d | Videos
What position did the Turkish-Arab countries take against the Israeli occupation?

What position did the Turkish-Arab countries take against the Israeli occupation?

22h | Videos
BPL 2024 stats

BPL 2024 stats

22h | Videos