Rajuk forms 7-member probe body after Bailey Road building fire

Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk) today formed a seven-member committee to investigate any probable faults in the design and approval process of a building on Bailey Road that caught fire last night claiming 46 lives.

The committee headed by a Rajuk member (development control) was asked to submit its report by the next seven working days to the Rajuk chairman, its chief town planner Md Ashraful Islam said.

Other members of the committee are Rajuk chief engineer (implementation), chief town planner, chief town architect, director development control-1, director zone-6 and authorised officer zone 6/1.

The committee also can take advice from any expert or can co-opt any official or professional as a member if necessary, Ashraful added.