Rajshahi's Arani municipality mayor Muktar Ali arrested

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 July, 2021, 10:45 am
Last modified: 09 July, 2021, 10:50 am

A team of detective branch of Rajshahi district Police has arrested Rajshahi's Arani municipality mayor Muktar Ali from Pabna's Pakshi.

Confirming the matter, Superintendent of Rajshahi Police ABM Masud Hossain said that a team of DB led by ASP (DSB) Rubel Ahmed and DB Inspector Atiq of the Rajshahi District Police's intelligence branch, conducted the raid and arrested Muktar around 5am on Friday.

Later, Police also raided the mayor's house and seized 4 bottles of Phensidyl, 100 grams of cannabis, Tk 1 lakh in cash and local weapons.

The mayor is accused in three cases filed with Bagha police station for beating Awami League leaders, recovering drugs and firearms from their homes.

Earlier on 7 July, police raided the mayor's house and seized 4 firearms, ammunition, illegal drugs and nearly Tk 1 crore in cash from his house. Police also detained Muktar's wife and two nephews.

