Rajshahi transport owners to go on indefinite strike from 1 Dec

Rajshahi Transport Owners Association has announced that they will enforce an indefinite transport strike from 1 December if the movement of illegal vehicles including Nachiman, Karimon and Vatvati on highways are not banned by this time.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Rajshahi Divisional Transport Owners Association at a community centre in Natore Saturday (26 November), the association's Joint General Secretary Motiul Haque told the media.

He said the leaders of all transport owners' associations of eight districts under Rajshahi division were present in the meeting.

The Transport Owners Association of respective districts will submit applications to the Deputy Commissioner, Superintendent of Police, BRTA within the next few days, he added.

BNP Rajshahi Division unit's Organising Secretary Ruhul Quddus Talukdar said some enthusiastic transport workers and owners are conspiring with the government ahead of BNP divisional rally in the northern division slated for 3 December.

"They have called this strike against the people. Transport strike was called before every rally. Nevertheless, the rallies were a huge success," he said.