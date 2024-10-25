Rajshahi railway to transport agri-products to Dhaka from tomorrow

File photo
File photo

The West Zone of Bangladesh Railway will transport agricultural products, including vegetables, fish and meat, to Dhaka from Rajshahi region at a cheap cost from tomorrow (Saturday).

Growers and traders can avail the scopes of transporting various perishable goods, including fish, meat and vegetables, from different parts of the region to the capital city Dhaka every day.

There are arrangements of refrigerated luggage vans along with general vans in the special train, said General Manager of West Zone of Bangladesh Railway Mamunul Islam.

The special train will depart from Rohanpur station in Chapainawabganj district at 9:15am and will reach Tejgaon station in Dhaka at 5:20pm. The carrying cost of per kilogram of goods has been estimated at Tk1.50.

From its departing point, the train will have intervals at 13 stations naming Nachole, Amnura, Kakonhat,Rajshahi, Sardaha Road, Arani, Abdulpur, Azimnagar, Ishwardi Bypass, Chatmohar, Boral Bridge and Joydevpur.

Earlier on Thursday, the railway authority held a view-sharing meeting with all stakeholders at Rajshahi station premises discussing and devising ways and means on how to make the venture a total success.

General Manager Mamunul Islam and Additional General Manager Ahammed Hossain Masum addressed the meeting as chief and special guests respectively with Commercial Officer Sujit Kumar Biswash in the chair.

