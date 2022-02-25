Rajshahi hosting Bangladesh-India Cultural Meet colourfully

The Fifth Bangladesh-India Cultural Meet- 2022, Rajshahi is being celebrated here from today (Friday) with the call for boosting connectivity between people of the two neighboring countries.

The four-day international cultural meet is scheduled to be held in Rajshahi and Natore districts to mark the Golden Jubilee of Independence, birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Golden Jubilee of India-Bangladesh Relations.

Friends of Bangladesh and Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) are jointly hosting the event and its logo and promo were already deployed here.

Rajshahi Mayor and Convener of the cultural meet preparatory committee AHM Khairuzzaman Liton told the journalists that a team of around 60 political and cultural personalities from India, including some ministers from three provincial governments, are joining the meet.

The formal event will be heralded through paying rich tribute to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at his mural at C&B Crossing in the city tomorrow (Saturday) morning. Subsequently, they will also pay rich tribute to one of the four national leaders, Shaheed AHM Kamaruzzaman at his grave.

The delegation members will be given a civic reception at the city bhaban green plaza on the same day followed by a cultural function to be performed by artists of both the countries at Rajshahi College playground.

Bangladesh's Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque, Deputy Chief Minister of Tripura Provincial Government Jishnu Deb Barma and its Minister Ram Proshad Paul, Bihar Provincial Government Minister Syed Shahnewaj Hossain and West Bengal Provincial Government Minister Dr Humayun Kabir are expected to attend the civic reception meeting.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam and State Minister for ICT Division Junaid Ahmed Polok are also likely to join the celebration.

On the following day, they will visit Varendra Research Museum, Puthia Rajbari and Uttara Gonobhaban in Natore. In the evening, a cultural function will be held at Rajshahi College with participation of national and local cultural personalities. On February 28, they will visit Rajshahi University, Taherpur Durga Mondir, Bagha Shahi Masjid and Hazrat Shah Makhdum Dargah.

Meanwhile, RCC has taken all-out preparations to make the event a total success.

It has decorated most of the city streets and other important crossings through colourful paintings besides evicting the illegal occupants from footpaths and other public places. Some of the important city streets were illuminated to welcome the foreign delegation.

Mayor Liton expected that the relation between the two neighbouring countries will be enhanced to a greater extent through the cultural meet.

"We have adequate preparations to make the international event secured and peaceful," said Abu Kalam Siddique, Commissioner of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police, adding there will be a four-tier security measures in this regard.