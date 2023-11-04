Rajshahi gynaecologist detained over alleged financial ties to Jamaat

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 November, 2023, 10:05 am
Last modified: 04 November, 2023, 10:09 am

Related News

Rajshahi gynaecologist detained over alleged financial ties to Jamaat

The cybercrime unit's analysis indicated that Dr Fatema Siddiqa had significant financial involvement with Jamaat and was considered one of its patrons, channelling a substantial portion of her earnings to the political organisation

TBS Report
04 November, 2023, 10:05 am
Last modified: 04 November, 2023, 10:09 am
Representational illustration: Collected
Representational illustration: Collected

A gynaecologist at Rajshahi's Motherland Hospital and Infertility Centre, Dr Fatema Siddiqa, has been detained by the police on allegations of having financial ties with Jamaat-e-Islami. 

The arrest took place on Friday (3 November) night following an interrogation, confirmed Ismail Hossain, officer-in-charge of Shahmokhdum police station.

For all latest news, follow The Business Standard's Google Channel

According to OC Ismail, the cybercrime unit's analysis indicated that Dr Fatema Siddiqa had significant financial involvement with Jamaat and was considered one of its patrons, channelling a substantial portion of her earnings to the political organisation.

Earlier, a joint team composed of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police and Shah Makhdum police carried out a raid on Dr Fatema Siddika's residence, which was prompted by a tip-off suggesting that a clandestine meeting involving Jamaat-Shibir members was underway at her house.

"Sensing the police presence, the individuals involved in the meeting managed to escape. However, the police apprehended Dr Fatema and brought her to Shahmokhdum police station for questioning.

"Following the interrogation, she was arrested in connection with a Jamaat-Shibir-related sabotage case, as she was suspected of encouraging their activities through financial support," Ismail said.  

The police will soon produce Siddika before the court.

Top News

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami / Doctor / arrest / rajshahi / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dhaka traffic is much better when schools are closed. Why not use school buses?

Dhaka traffic is much better when schools are closed. Why not use school buses?

2h | Panorama
Asymmetry jewellery updates your entire look with a simple shift in design perspective. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

When imperfection is perfect: Into the edgy world of asymmetric jewellery

22h | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

From arcade machines to PlayStation: Into the gaming world of the capital

1d | Features
Photo: Reuters

When do we die?

19h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What are the obstacles to Saudi Arabia in organizing the FIFA World Cup!

What are the obstacles to Saudi Arabia in organizing the FIFA World Cup!

1d | TBS SPORTS
Is the Opening of the Rafah border route benefiting the Palestinians?

Is the Opening of the Rafah border route benefiting the Palestinians?

1d | TBS World
A Palestinian student living in Bangladesh looks for news

A Palestinian student living in Bangladesh looks for news

1d | TBS Stories
Why Late Retirement Plans Don't Work

Why Late Retirement Plans Don't Work

18h | TBS Career