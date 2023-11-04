Rajshahi gynaecologist detained over alleged financial ties to Jamaat

A gynaecologist at Rajshahi's Motherland Hospital and Infertility Centre, Dr Fatema Siddiqa, has been detained by the police on allegations of having financial ties with Jamaat-e-Islami.

The arrest took place on Friday (3 November) night following an interrogation, confirmed Ismail Hossain, officer-in-charge of Shahmokhdum police station.

According to OC Ismail, the cybercrime unit's analysis indicated that Dr Fatema Siddiqa had significant financial involvement with Jamaat and was considered one of its patrons, channelling a substantial portion of her earnings to the political organisation.

Earlier, a joint team composed of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police and Shah Makhdum police carried out a raid on Dr Fatema Siddika's residence, which was prompted by a tip-off suggesting that a clandestine meeting involving Jamaat-Shibir members was underway at her house.

"Sensing the police presence, the individuals involved in the meeting managed to escape. However, the police apprehended Dr Fatema and brought her to Shahmokhdum police station for questioning.

"Following the interrogation, she was arrested in connection with a Jamaat-Shibir-related sabotage case, as she was suspected of encouraging their activities through financial support," Ismail said.

The police will soon produce Siddika before the court.