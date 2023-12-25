Rajshahi-4 independent candidate alleges attack by opponents

UNB
25 December, 2023, 11:10 am
Last modified: 25 December, 2023, 11:11 am

UNB
Rajshahi map: UNB
Rajshahi map: UNB

Independent candidate of Rajshahi-4 constituency, Engineer Enamul Haque, says he was attacked by 'boat' symbol supporters while conducting his election campaigning at Kalitala Madrasa intersection in Dwippur union of Bagmara upazila on Sunday night. 

The attack left two supporters of the independent candidate, Mujibur Rahman and Sweet, injured. 

Police arrested two people regarding the incident and additional police have been deployed in the area. 

Meanwhile, independent candidate Engineer Enamul Haque protested the attack holding a rally. At the rally, Enamul Haque claimed that Awami League candidate Abul Kalam Azad's men attacked his motorcade. 

Eyewitnesses said Bagmara's incumbent MP and independent candidate Enamul Haque was campaigning in different places of Dwippur union on Sunday. When he reached the Kalitala Madrasa intersection around 8pm, some people started throwing brickbats at his car. 

Bagmara Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Arabindu Sarkar said additional police were deployed in the area after hearing of the incident. The situation is now under control, he said. 

"Two people were detained from the spot in connection with the attack on the motorcade of the independent candidate. Their identities were not immediately known. Legal action will be taken against them," he added.

