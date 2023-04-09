Rajdhani Super Market risky too: Fire Service

The Fire Service and Civil Defence has announced that Rajdhani Super Market in the capital's Gulistan area is also a fire risk-prone market.

After visiting the market on Sunday, a team of Fire Service recommended several guidelines to avoid any fire incidents in the upcoming days.

Fire Service's Dhaka District Zone-1 Deputy Assistant Director Md Bazlur Rashid told the media that most of the markets in Dhaka are at fire risk.

"Among them, markets having flammable substances are riskier. When fire breaks out in such a market, fire will easily spread out rapidly. Fire can engulf the entire area within just 10 minutes. Rajdhani Super Market has some fire extinguishers but no other fire fighting measures," he added.

The fire service official also said unorganised or unplanned electric cables also increase the fire risk. "But the market authorities have taken some safety measures. They have informed us that a water tank with a capacity of 2 lakh litres is being made."

He said, "Not just Rajdhani Super Market, if the Fire Service inspects thoroughly, most of the markets at Thataribazar, New Market, Chakbazar and other places in Dhaka could be found at risk."