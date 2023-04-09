Rajdhani Super Market risky too: Fire Service

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 April, 2023, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 09 April, 2023, 10:27 pm

Related News

Rajdhani Super Market risky too: Fire Service

TBS Report
09 April, 2023, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 09 April, 2023, 10:27 pm
Rajdhani Super Market risky too: Fire Service

The Fire Service and Civil Defence has announced that Rajdhani Super Market in the capital's Gulistan area is also a fire risk-prone market.

After visiting the market on Sunday, a team of Fire Service recommended several guidelines to avoid any fire incidents in the upcoming days.

Fire Service's Dhaka District Zone-1 Deputy Assistant Director Md Bazlur Rashid told the media that most of the markets in Dhaka are at fire risk.

"Among them, markets having flammable substances are riskier. When fire breaks out in such a market, fire will easily spread out rapidly. Fire can engulf the entire area within just 10 minutes. Rajdhani Super Market has some fire extinguishers but no other fire fighting measures," he added.

The fire service official also said unorganised or unplanned electric cables also increase the fire risk. "But the market authorities have taken some safety measures. They have informed us that a water tank with a capacity of 2 lakh litres is being made."

He said, "Not just Rajdhani Super Market, if the Fire Service inspects thoroughly, most of the markets at Thataribazar, New Market, Chakbazar and other places in Dhaka could be found at risk."

Top News

Rajdhani Super Market

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Implementing circularity in the fashion industry of Bangladesh has some challenges but by addressing these properly, we can reap the enormous benefits it offers. Photo: Reuters

The imperatives of circular fashion

10h | Panorama
Martin Ivens. Illustration: TBS

Intellectuals still have a key role to play in politics

11h | Thoughts
Raisa Adiba. Illustration: TBS

How discriminatory language towards women is normalised in families, workplaces

12h | Thoughts
Policymakers are concerned that increased profit margins may have a big role to play in inflation. Photo: Reuters

How company profits are keeping prices high

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How to Stay Safe in a Heat Wave

How to Stay Safe in a Heat Wave

5h | TBS Stories
Russians enter central Bakhmut

Russians enter central Bakhmut

3h | TBS World
What is the possibility of a career as an animator?

What is the possibility of a career as an animator?

6h | TBS Stories
Potters are busy in Munshiganj on the occasion Naboborsho

Potters are busy in Munshiganj on the occasion Naboborsho

9h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir
Markets

Nobin Fashion's Tk300 panjabis attract crowds

2
Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine
Bangladesh

Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine

3
BB governor bans bank iftar parties
Banking

BB governor bans bank iftar parties

4
Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka
Economy

Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka

5
Bangladesh Bank sets new lending rate formula
Banking

Bangladesh Bank sets new lending rate formula

6
Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs
Banking

Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs