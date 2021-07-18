Raja, Badshah, Bahadur create craze in Nawabganj

Three huge bulls — Raja, Badshah and Bahadur — reared to be sold as sacrificial animals have created a sensation among the people of Nawabganj upazila in Dinajpur.

Local farmer Ziaur Rahman Manik reared the bulls at his farm in Binodnagar village.

He is asking Tk20 lakh for Bahadur, weighing 40 maunds, Tk18 lakh for Raja, weighing 37 maunds, and Tk15 lakh for Badshah, weighing 28 maunds.

But due to the ongoing pandemic, Manik is worried about getting the desired prices.

Many people are thronging his farm to see the large-sized bulls.

Manik said, "Five years ago, using the seeds provided by the local livestock department, I got three calves of the Friesian breed from cows in my farm. Since then, I have been rearing the bulls to sell them as sacrificial animals before Eid-ul-Adha. I did not sell the bulls earlier as they were not mature enough."

Among the bulls, Bahadur's height is five feet two inches and length is seven feet eight inches, Raja's height is five feet five inches and length is seven feet two inches, and Badhshah's height is five feet and length is seven feet.

"These bulls, reared without using any hormonal injections or tablets, have been fed with native foods including a variety of fruits," said farmer Manik, claiming that his bulls are the largest in the upazila.

He said I want to sell the bulls before the upcoming Eid. If I cannot sell, I will face a huge loss. Every week, I am spending around Tk12,000 to Tk13,000 to feed the bulls. So far, I have spent over Tk20 lakh for rearing the bulls. It is not possible for me to bear the cost anymore.

"Hopefully, I will take the bulls to Dhaka before the Eid and maybe I will be able to sell them. But so far, no party has shown interest or bargained. Some traders have said that they would buy if I can deliver the bulls in Dhaka," he added.

Pushparani and Abdus Samad, who work at the farm, said we take care of the bulls, doing everything from feeding to bathing.

The bulls are fed with grass, straw, khail, rice grain and bran. Moreover, we feed the bulls with various fruits including mango, banana, malta and orange.

Liton and Sheregul, who came to see the bulls, said Manik bhai is raising three huge bulls. So, we came here today to see. Such large-sized bulls cannot be found not only in Nawabganj upazila but also in the entire Dinajpur district. We have never seen such a big bull before. Many people are coming to see these bulls and that is why we also have come.

Dr Shafiul Islam, veterinary surgeon of upazila livestock department, said Ziaur Rahman Manik has reared three bulls which are quite large in size. The bulls are of Friesian breed, and have been fattened in a completely natural way, without using any kind of medicine. Our field workers are in regular contact with farmer Manik, offering suggestions when needed.

"Buyers of these large bulls may not be available in the upazila. We have to send them to Dhaka or divisional cities. We will also make arrangements to sell the bulls through online platforms. Besides, we will assist the farmer to send the bulls to Dhaka. Maybe we can send them by train or any other means," he added.