Dhaka South targets to drain out rainwater within 15 mins

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) has set a target to drain out rainwater from it's areas within 15 minutes in the next monsoon even in case of heavy rainfall.

"In the first year after the canals were handed over to us, we succeeded in draining out water within an hour. Last year we succeeded in draining out water within half an hour and even after Cyclone Sitrang, there was no waterlogging except for nine spots in Dhaka," said DSCC Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Tapas while talking to media during inspecting the drain cleaning programme at Rankin Street on Wednesday.

"This time our target is to free Dhaka residents of waterlogging within 15 minutes even if it rains heavily".

Stating that rainwater drainage has become easier due to the regular cleaning of canals, drains and box culverts follwoing the annual schedule, the mayor said that since the handover by the Wasa, drains are being cleaned every year to eliminate waterlogging before the onset of monsoon.

"The sewers fill up every year. Different household materials are found here along with sewage materials. We have undertaken regular cleaning programme, benefits of which we have been able to give to the people of Dhaka for the last two years," Mayor Tapas said.

"In our sewers, we have found wood chips, tiles, commodes, pillows, footballs, plastic items. Our drains are for drainage and I would request our residents to be more aware and not to throw these items into drains," added the mayor.